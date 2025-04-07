Engine shortage forces Stellantis to halt production at Warren Truck plant

Stellantis has announced a production stoppage at the Warren Truck assembly plant starting from April 14, 2025. The cause is a significant shortage of the 3.0-liter Hurricane I6 twin-turbocharged engines, which has led to the temporary suspension of production for the Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer SUV models. The closure is expected to last approximately four weeks, with operations resuming in early May, allowing time to resolve the supply issue.

Stellantis halts production at Warren due to Hurricane engine shortage

Despite Donald Trump’s tariff announcement causing a series of chain reactions, such as more than 5,000 layoffs in the United States and Canada, as well as the temporary closure of plants in Windsor, Canada and Toluca, Mexico, this problem does not appear to be related to external factors.

According to Jodi Tinson, Stellantis spokesperson, the crisis in the supply of 3.0-liter Hurricane I6 engines, produced at the Stellantis Saltillo North Engine Plant in Mexico, is due to the company’s decision to prioritize supplying engines for Ram 1500 pickup trucks, whose production at the Sterling Heights Assembly Plant is experiencing very high demand.

Eric Graham, president of United Auto Workers (UAW) Local 140, told the Detroit News that over 1,000 workers will be temporarily laid off due to the production stoppage. The plant, which already operates with just one shift, has experienced weak demand for the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer range, with workers already seeing shorter weeks and reduced hours before this closure.

Several hundred workers assigned to Ram 1500 repairs will remain working in a separate part of the plant. Adding to the situation, approximately 1,300 workers have been on indefinite layoff since the cessation of Ram 1500 Classic production last fall.

The UAW leadership continues to advocate for bringing more Ram 1500 production back to the plant. Kevin Gotinsky, head of the UAW’s Stellantis department, states that Warren Truck is one of the main candidates to receive additional product assignments if Stellantis should shift a larger portion of production to the United States in response to tariffs.