Emirates scientists propose compressed air as alternative to electric vehicles

This new technology is now being tested and could be the ultimate discovery and replacement of lithium battery. There are still many tests to be run, but the Sharjah’s University engineers are absolutely positive about this natural source.

In particular, the power to drive EV is stored in battery and refilled with energy from power station, so, replacing the old battery will avoid contamination and pollution, creating a more sustainable and economic fuel.

This patent, named CAES, is based on air pressurization technic, where the air itself is stored in underground tank, as well as outer one, and can be utilized whenever we need.

The air is set free by an expansor and through a complex process it will convert the mechanic energy into electricity.

The parts needed to have this working are: a tamper, a tank, an expansor, an engine, a generator and a managing system.

In Germany we have a functioning sample, it was built in 1978, and can produce up to 290 megawatt.

From there onwards many other countries begun to study this source, USA has another exemplar built in 1991 with a power of 110 mw.

Following this path, China will soon own one, with a more powerful capacity, overloading Germany.

The engineers proved that the final efficiency result is 60%, instead of 87% estimated.

This gap is due to cinetic and mechanic loss during the process of air expansion and during the transmission in the converting machine

In other words, lots can be improved, starting from engine power to even couple the generator, cutting the loss and improve the percentage of 60% reached.

Much more energy can be stored with compressed air

The excess of energy coming from solar panels or wind turbines can be stored in large battery, but they can be substitute by compressed air.

The technology of CAES can be used in construction implant, maritime transport, boat, planes, public transport, including trains.

An important part of this innovation includes Airbus, which is working on a project in which the plane can be driven with hydrogen while the engines are shut off.

We can reduce the expenditur of fossil fuel and be still able to move engines and turbines.