Elite Motor Cars built a six-wheel Ford Raptor and forgot to make it faster

Converted into a six-wheeled behemoth by the customizers at Elite Motor Cars, this Ford F-150 Raptor 6×6 is currently looking for a new owner on Cars&Bids. Beyond the obvious extra pair of wheels tucked under the extended bed, the rig boasts a set of 20-inch wheels wrapped in chunky rubber, adjustable coilovers, Fox remote reservoir shocks, rock rails, and a heavy-duty roll bar topped with auxiliary LED lighting.

Step inside the black leather cabin, and you will find all the refined creature comforts Ford originally baked into the standard Raptor. Factory equipment includes heated and ventilated power-adjustable front seats, power-adjustable pedals, 60/40-split folding rear seats, dual-zone air conditioning, and the ubiquitous SYNC 4 infotainment system anchored by a generous 12-inch touchscreen display. It is a surprisingly plush command center for a vehicle that looks ready to run over compact hatchbacks for sport.

Under the hood, however, sits the factory twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6 engine, pushing out the standard output of 450 HP and 510 lb-ft of torque. Power is distributed through a 10-speed automatic transmission and a two-speed transfer case, routing grunt to either the rear setup or all six wheels.

Notice something missing? No additional horsepower was added to compensate for the massive extra hardware. So while it boasts double the rear-axle clout, the added curb weight makes this 6×6 significantly slower than its factory-fresh sibling. The exact 0-60 mph sprint time hasn’t been published, but drag racing is definitely not on this monster’s resume.

Condition-wise, this Ford beast is nearly spotless, boasting a clean Florida title, zero accident history, and roughly 4,000 miles on the odometer. Flaws are limited to minor stone chips on the front fascia and misaligned exhaust tips. The selling dealer acquired it in 2025 and added minimal mileage, though records show a wiper motor repair in October 2024 at 3,033 miles. It comes complete with the owner’s manual, a single key, and a top bid resting at $35,678 ahead of the July 29, 2026 auction deadline.