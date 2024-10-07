Electric Vans in UK Peugeot, record again for September

Peugeot managed to consolidate its position at the top of the charts in the electric light commercial vehicle (e-LCV) sector. Its market share also increased to 19.5 percent. An achievement that has helped to increase precisely the market share by 8.4 percent when taking the same period last year as a reference, which is a very steady and significant growth for the brand.

Vanguard and excellent range

The new E-Partner, which is produced at the British plant in Ellesmere Port, has been the undisputed leader in the small electric van segment. An achievement that was undoubtedly due in part to its revamped design, cutting-edge technologies, and range that was seen extended to 213 miles (WLTP). A series of details that granted the E-Partner the ability to make a major contribution to the overall success of Peugeot’s e-LCV range, which also includes the E-Expert and E-Boxer.

Peugeot also ranks high in electrification, as the brand offers the most comprehensive range of electric vehicles among all major European manufacturers. By the end of 2024, the French brand aims to offer as many as 12 all-electric models to the market, including nine passenger cars and three e-LCVs. Thanks to this broad offering, Peugeot was able to achieve a sales mix of 31.8 percent electric cars and 17.4 percent e-LCVs in September. In addition, with the introduction of the new E-3008 and E-5008 Long Range, Peugeot now also offers the highest range in the segment.

French brand the only manufacturer in the UK

Peugeot, along with its sister brands Stellantis, is the only manufacturer currently producing large-scale electric vans in the United Kingdom. The Ellesmere Port plant is the first mass production facility entirely dedicated to electric vehicles in the country. A business strategy for the brand that represents a forward-looking investment in the transition to sustainable mobility.

Peugeot’s overall sales, both in the car and light commercial vehicle segments, are currently in a steady growth phase. In fact, the growth can be seen through the brand’s electric car market share, which increased by 4.7 percent year-on-year, with more than 2,664 units sold in September.

Extended warranty and satisfaction for all

In addition to offering a full range of electric vehicles, the Peugeot brand is characterized and distinguished from other manufacturers by its Allure Care warranty, which we can say is the most extensive in the industry. This latest warranty was created to provide coverage for the electric motor, on-board charger and other key components for the proper functioning of the vehicles for a period of eight years or 100,000 miles, giving customers peace of mind.

Eurig Druce, managing director of Peugeot UK, expressed great satisfaction with the results that have been achieved. Druce was particularly keen to emphasize the brand’s commitment to the transition to electric, as Peugeot is currently at the forefront of the shift to sustainable mobility. So, in terms of numbers, we can confirm that, on average, almost one in three cars sold in September by the French brand is fully electric.