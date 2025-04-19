Electric Ferrari: John Elkann confirms the name of the first EV

Ferrari has officially announced the name of its first all-electric supercar

Ferrari Elettrica, the name that already has most enthusiasts excited. John Elkann, with his authority, wanted to dispel any doubts during the shareholders’ general meeting: the Cavallino Rampante’s first zero-emission car will be called just that, Ferrari Elettrica.

Elkann and enthusiasm for the Ferrari Elettrica

October 9, 2025 marks a particularly important date in the calendar of motoring and innovation lovers. After years of detailed preparation, as Elkann himself pointed out, Ferrari is ready to unveil to the world its interpretation of the sports car of tomorrow. A model shrouded in almost palpable anticipation, capable of bringing together Ferrari’s unmistakable DNA with the silent power of electric.

John Elkann, a leading figure at Ferrari, enthusiastically expressed this transition during the annual shareholders’ meeting, highlighting how electrification represents a natural evolution for the brand. A path that began several decades ago with hybridization in F1 and continued with racing cars, now culminating in a zero-emission road-going sports car christened, precisely, Ferrari Elettrica.

The experience accumulated over time in motorsport is a very important pillar of this breakthrough. As far back as 2009, Formula 1 saw the introduction of KERS (Kinetic Energy Recovery System), a state-of-the-art system for recovering kinetic energy under braking. In 2014, the adoption of hybrid powertrains marked another step toward electrification. Elkann was keen to point out that Ferrari will maintain “complete control” over the design and production of key components of its cars, ensuring the level of excellence and innovation that has always put the brand on the international map.

E-Building in Maranello

A very strong signal of this commitment is the recent opening of the e-building in Maranello, a highly advanced center dedicated to research and development of electric technologies. This new facility will give Ferrari the opportunity to possess greater manufacturing flexibility to shape its future zero-emission models.

“We can now also say that all of our key electrical components are developed and handcrafted in Maranello,” John Elkann proudly stated, strongly emphasizing continuity with the tradition of craftsmanship that has always been the most important part of Ferrari’s brand.

At the same time, CEO Benedetto Vigna wanted to reassure fans, reiterating that Ferrari’s commitment to continuing to produce cars with gasoline, hybrid and electric engines has by no means waned. “In fact, in line with our strategy, we continue to invest in all three types of powertrains … to offer our customers maximum freedom of choice,” Vigna added.

The numbers speak at the moment and leave little room for doubt. Already last year, hybrid models played a fairly important role, covering as much as 51 percent of Ferrari’s global sales. A number that undoubtedly testifies to the success of the diversification strategy undertaken. With the arrival of the Ferrari Elettrica, the future of the Prancing Horse will be colored even more green, obviously without ever setting aside what is the unmistakable DNA of performance and luxury that has made it a legend loved by everyone, worldwide.