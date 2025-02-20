Electric cars are better in everything, according to Fiat CEO

In recent days, Fiat CEO Olivier Francois discussed several topics with El Espanol magazine. Among these, the head of the Italian car manufacturer spoke at length about electric cars, stating unequivocally that these vehicles represent the future.

According to Fiat’s CEO, electric cars are faster, more responsive, quieter, and more efficient

“Electric cars are often criticized, but they actually offer significant advantages over traditional vehicles in many aspects. They are definitely faster, provide superior acceleration, and offer a smoother and quieter driving experience, improving comfort for those on board,” Francois stated.

“Furthermore, they make a concrete contribution to reducing air and noise pollution in urban areas, making cities more livable. Thanks to their efficiency and absence of local emissions, they represent a fundamental solution for improving air quality and protecting public health. In a world increasingly focused on sustainability, electric cars play a key role in the ecological transition process, reducing dependence on fossil fuels and contributing to building a cleaner, more environmentally friendly future,” the Fiat CEO continued.

Unfortunately, electric cars are not yet reaching a significant market share, but this could change rapidly thanks to continuous reduction in prices and production costs. Olivier Francois has indeed anticipated that, with improving technology, battery-powered vehicle costs will decrease. However, he emphasized that concrete support is needed to further reduce costs and strengthen the infrastructure necessary for their widespread adoption. Moreover, according to Francois, governments must create a favorable context for electric car adoption, stimulating consumer interest and confidence.

In this regard, the Fiat chief’s appeal to politicians is clear: “Governments must do their part in two fundamental ways. First, by helping to reduce the price gap between combustion engine cars and electric ones. Long-term aid won’t be needed, as the industry is already working on technologies that will significantly reduce electric car costs. Second, it’s important that institutions send positive and reassuring signals to the population regarding the future of electric cars.”