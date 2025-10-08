Electric Avenue offers an interactive experience showcasing Stellantis electric vehicles

Speaking of digital presence and promotion in the automotive world, one cannot fail to mention how Stellantis has decided to give innovation a push with Electric Avenue. It is an interactive and multisensory experience hosted on Carsales and created by Fuse, the group’s internal creative agency. According to the portal itself, the project aims to “bring the spark of interest in electric vehicles and do it with style.” In a single virtual hub, five Stellantis brands find themselves sharing this virtual proposal, including technical insights, curiosities, storytelling and moments that mix entertainment and knowledge.

Stellantis launches Electric Avenue interactive experience on Carsales platform

Explaining the reason for this initiative is Brooke Wilson, Group Business Director of Carsales mediahouse: “After years of stagnation, we finally saw a positive signal. 37% of Australians are considering buying an electric car, up from 30% last year. It’s the right time to make this category sexy again, and Electric Avenue was born precisely for this.”

Shane Dawson, Creative Director of Carsales, describes how the platform manages to balance “playful interaction and serious intelligence.” In practice, on Electric Avenue (in addition to dancing to Eddy Grant’s famous song) you learn something about electric motors and you also have fun, instead of feeling like you’re in an accelerated engineering course. Every click generates new data and new insights, keeping the user immersed in a flow of content that alternates entertainment and information with social media rhythm.

The journey proposed by Electric Avenue is a real tour through the Stellantis group brands: you move seamlessly from the grit of the Jeep Avenger to the small Fiat 500e, with a mandatory stop for the Chinese partner thanks to the Leapmotor C10. “Our brands have never been boring, so why should the way we talk about them be?” comments Rachel Semmens, Senior Brand Marketing Manager at Stellantis.

According to Dawson, Electric Avenue represents “a new frontier of multi-brand storytelling,” where strategy, creativity and data merge to create digital experiences that are anything but cold or purely commercial. Electric Avenue is not just a showcase for Stellantis electric cars, but a small festival on screen.