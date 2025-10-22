DS No. 8: demonstration of 750 km of 100% electric range without recharging, tested and verified on the road

A couple of DS N°8s covered 750 km on minor roads without charging or getting to the critical range limit. This performance complements the 500 km verified on high-speed roads in European tests.

DS N°8’s high-density battery, with a net capacity of 97.2 kWh, is designed and manufactured by the Automotive Cells Company (ACC) in Billy-Berclau (Hauts-de-France).

Travelling a long way in an electric car without having to worry about range or charging is a fundamental part of DS Automobiles’ goal to embody the Art of Travel.

DS N°8 is not content with keeping its promise of a range of more than 500 km on the motorway. It’s going even further, demonstrating its ability to travel very long distances without charging.

The latest example to date: two DS N°8 Etoile FWD Long Range models went from Vélizy (78) to Biscarrosse (40) only using minor roads. This unprecedented test drive, conducted without charging on the way, made it possible to cover 750 km, while still having a battery capacity of more than 50 km remaining, so a theoretical range of more than 800 km.

This journey on main national and departmental roads in real-life conditions confirms DS N°8’s ability to do without charging stops.

“It’s no longer the battery that requires you to stop for charging: DS N°8, the “game changer” in 100% electric long-distance autonomy, serving the Art of Travel.” Xavier PEUGEOT, DS Automobiles CEO

Full-scale tests on high-speed roads

To verify the pledge of 500 km range on the motorway, DS Automobiles conducted a series of test journeys in several European countries. Within speed limits, on routes ranging from 450 to 506 km, DS N°8 demonstrated its ability to cover these distances without charging, despite varied terrain, climate and traffic conditions. These results confirm the reliability of its range in actual use on high-speed roads, in line with the 750 km declared in the WLTP combined cycle.

Vélizy-Biscarrosse without charging

To complete this demonstration, two DS N°8 ETOILE FWD Long Range models left the DS DESIGN STUDIO, the DS Automobiles design centre in Vélizy (78), to reach Les Landes and the town of Biscarrosse following a route on the minor roads network. The two tests crossed Beauce and Sologne, then bypassed Poitiers and Angoulême, before going through Libourne and Bordeaux to reach Biscarrosse.

This trip highlighted DS N°8’s remarkable energy performance. On a journey combining main roads, departmental roads, urban routes and ring roads, with temperatures ranging from 12 °C in the morning to 19 °C in the afternoon, the two DS N°8s covered 750 km at an average speed of 54 km/h.

These conditions are more demanding than those of the WLTP homologation cycle, set at 23 °C and an average speed of 46.5 km/h. At the finish, the DS N°8s still had between 5% and 8% battery capacity, ie. up to 59 km of range remaining, for a remarkable average consumption of 11.7 kWh/100 km, well below the homologated value in the WLTP cycle of 12.9 kWh/100 km. Enough to exceed the symbolic 800 km mark!

French engineering at the heart of the performance

With DS N°8, DS Automobiles illustrates its vision for trouble-free electric mobility based on high-tech excellence from France’s industrial base:

97.2 kWh Long Range battery, designed and manufactured by Automotive Cells Company (ACC) in Billy-Berclau (Hauts-de-France), with an energy density of 264 Wh/kg, which ranks it among the best on the market,

Electric motor assembled in Trémery (Grand Est).

These two industrial choices embody DS Automobiles’ desire to promote national expertise within a consistent and efficient technology ecosystem.

DS N°8: a new generation of premium electric mobility

Designed and built in Europe, powered by a latest-generation French battery, DS N°8 combines cutting-edge technology, dynamic comfort and refined elegance. Its design conceived for both charisma and aerodynamic efficiency (Cx of 0.24) and its meticulous finishes provide a unique driving experience, where performance and serenity combine to determine the outline for the French Art of Travel.