DS Automobiles next creation unveiled 750 km range

DS Automobiles recently revealed what is sure to be a new chapter in the brand’s history. In fact, the company unveiled an electric coupe SUV capable of incredible performance. The aerodynamic coefficient is record-breaking and the range much higher than anyone’s expectations. A model that was created to combine innovative design and futuristic functionality.

The styling of the car from Ds Automobiles

The news comes from an official press release from Stellantis dated November 21, 2024. Charismatic style, aerodynamic lines, cutting-edge technology, and first-class comfort-these were the pillars that led to the creation of DS Automobiles, which responds to customer expectations by evolving the silhouette of vehicles in the SUV category. With this new creation, the French Stellantis Brand has created a new type of lines, preserving the fundamental attributes that forged the success of SUV Coupes. The exterior styling echoes the dynamism of the most elegant SUVs, adapting to the demands of a 100% electric powertrain. The chassis has a remarkable wheelbase, the windshield is set back and the hood is positioned lower. DS Automobiles has thus designed a highly efficient model that offers a record 750 km range, in the WLTP cycle and on the highway.

To maximize aerodynamics-the model achieves a remarkable Cx of 0.24-all body sections were tested in the wind tunnel. In particular, piloted air intakes have been installed in the lower part of the front bumper, with the aim of facilitating cooling. The front section has a high-tech identity. DS Automobiles’ distinctive light signature is enhanced by vertical Daytime Running Lights (DRLs), which frame the DS PIXELVISION headlights. These, in turn, frame the badge.

Proportions that fit the target segment

DS Automobiles’ vehicle proportions have been improved to go beyond the SUV Coupe concept, without losing the DNA inherent in the qualities of SUV models. These are the features that stand out in the world of premium cars, allowing the driver to maintain an exceptionally comfortable position.

Also affecting the pursuit of efficiency, the rear wings are sculpted, while the three-dimensional lights have a vertical signature, facilitating the transition of aerodynamic flows. All information and details regarding the event will be revealed by the end of the year.