Driven 226 miles, worth $12 million: collectors treat the Ferrari Daytona SP3 like pure crypto

Ten million euros for a Ferrari that has covered a staggering 365 kilometers. The yellow Daytona SP3 arriving at RM Sotheby’s on August 15 in Monterey is yet another resounding confirmation of a modern absurdity: this hypercar has completely stopped being an automobile and started behaving like a high-yield speculative asset.

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With an auction estimate sitting between $10 million and $12 million (roughly €9 to €10.5 million), we are looking at nearly four times its original list price. To put this madness into perspective, a practically brand-new Ferrari LaFerrari with just 54 miles on the clock crossed the Monterey block in 2025 for $5.23 million, while standard F40s routinely swap hands for $3 million to $4 million.

We all remember the record-shattering precedent from Monterey 2025, where the one-off “599+1” charity edition rocketed to $26 million, becoming the most expensive new car ever sold at auction. But the contender heading to the block this August boasts no heroic backstory, no unique bespoke chassis, and no charity tax write-off. It is simply a standard model from Ferrari’s ultra-exclusive Icona series.

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Configured through Ferrari Atelier in Giallo Triplo Strato with black racing stripes and subtle Italian tricolor accents, it features a two-tone black-and-yellow cabin, carbon fiber on the removable roof and mirrors, matte black alloy wheels, and glossy calipers. Delivered to Florida in January 2024 and flipped to its second custodian by October 2025, those 365 kilometers on the odometer say everything you need to know about how certain people treat mechanical masterpieces: as expensive wallpaper for a garage.

Beneath that sculptural body lies the 6.5-liter F140 V12 engine, an evolution of the 812 Superfast powerplant pushed to 840 horsepower. Pure, naturally aspirated fury is channeled strictly to the rear wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, sprinting from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.85 seconds with a top speed of 340 km/h.

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As the third member of the Icona family after the Monza SP1 and SP2, its styling pays homage to the legendary 1967 1-2-3 finish at Daytona. Collectors are buying the end of an era. With the new F80 adopting an electrified twin-turbo V6, seven-figure naturally aspirated V12s are an endangered species.