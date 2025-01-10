Donald Trump’s Ferrari F430 on the market

The Ferrari F430 as we know, is recognized with great admiration among enthusiasts, who love all its features. Every example of this car is able to capture the attention of those who love supercars, but there is one that is even more special, at least in the collector’s perspective. It is the model that belonged to Donald Trump, newly elected President of the United States of America. A detail that surely makes the car of greater interest to a vast number of fans of the brand, and perhaps even supporters of the President of the United States of America.

The 2007 Ferrari F430

It is a 2007 Ferrari F430 F1 that, for a time, delighted the soon-to-be-installed White House tenant. Donald Trump has always had a soft spot for supercars. In addition, we also know that a Lamborghini Diablo has also been in his garage, but the highest media interest has been gained by the model from the Maranello-based manufacturer. The current owner, who currently remains completely unknown to the public, has now decided to place the car on the market. Presumably this individual wants to try to get as much profit as possible from this Ferrari, at a time in history that is definitely favorable for such an operation.

Donald Trump’s ownership of the Ferrari F430 took shape well in advance of his first election to the White House. At the time he was a rich and powerful businessman who did not deprive himself of life’s pleasures, just as he does now. The purchase of the “redhead,” of course, was from new, in 2007, from a US dealership. Apparently, the example for sale is accompanied by documentation, signed by Donald Trump himself, attesting to its provenance. The auction, is being led by Rockstar Car Auction, is scheduled for Feb. 16, 2025. Highlights include a complete coupon history, highlighting the care received over time.

Features and equipment of the Ferrari at auction.

The color combination is the best a big Ferrari enthusiast could have wished for. In fact, we can see the red bodywork with a leather-colored interior. A classic that most likely has in its destiny to truly last forever. Under the hood of the Ferrari F430 is a 4.3-liter V8 engine, delivering 490 hp of maximum power and 465 Nm of torque, on a weight of 1450 kilograms. Power reaches the ground at the rear wheels, via an F1 electro-actuated gearbox, which makes for very snappy gear changes, bestowing intoxicating one-twos when downshifting.

Its overall performance was benchmark in its historical period, among “normal” production supercars, with acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in less than 4 seconds, 0 to 1,000 meters in 21.6 seconds and a top speed of more than 315 km/h. A truly stunning factor is that as far as its shapes are concerned, which obviously hold Pininfarina‘s signature, they are still current. To have one of these “reds” we can say is a bit of everyone’s dream. A lucky collector, from the economic possibilities that obviously will have to be of a certain level, will soon be able to put in the garage the specimen that belonged to Donald Trump.