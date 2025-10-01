Dodge’s wildest electric car won’t see the light of day

Dodge’s electric future is getting more complicated than expected. And things weren’t going wonderfully to begin with. According to Mopar Insiders, the Charger Daytona SRT Banshee project has officially been shelved by Stellantis. News that sounds pretty ironic, considering the Banshee was supposed to embody the essence of the American electric muscle car, with at least 800 horsepower, a three-motor system, and 800-volt architecture capable of delivering ultra-fast charging and mind-blowing performance.

Stellantis kills Dodge Charger Banshee EV, paves way for V8 revival

All-new Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack

All canceled, then. The plot twist radically changes the narrative. This way, in fact, the Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack, with its two electric motors producing 670 HP and 0-60 mph acceleration in just 3.3 seconds, remains the most extreme offering in the battery-powered lineup. Sure, the 183 kW charging on a 400-volt system is respectable, but calling it “revolutionary” would be like saying a V8 saves gas.

As of today, the Scat Pack is the only electric vehicle actually available for purchase with the Dodge brand. The 496 HP Charger Daytona R/T version has been postponed indefinitely, and it’s unlikely to return unless customers suddenly change their attitude toward electric vehicles. And we know how Americans aren’t too keen on brutal battery-powered offerings. A potential relaunch could come in 2026, when a four-door Daytona Scat Pack might materialize, closer to the concept of a “muscular electric sedan” than a spectacular coupe.

But in the end, what will become of the SRT brand? The acronym Street and Racing Technology evokes horsepower, rumble, and asphalt melting under the wheels. Yet, without the Banshee, its future appears uncertain.

CEO Matt McAleer has already hinted that the Hemi V8 fits perfectly under the hood of the new Charger: a not-so-subtle message suggesting the return of the Hellcat, perhaps with some tweaks to quiet the critics. The supercharged 6.2-liter engine, already present in the Durango, would represent a return to the roots for a brand that seems unable to give up the allure of mechanical roar. It would be a dramatic U-turn compared to the proclamations of a few years ago, when Dodge promised a completely electrified lineup and the definitive retirement of the V8.