Dodge’s forgotten semi: the ’98 Ram Cummins that never made it

In 1998, while the world was preparing for the dreaded millennium bug and the first cell phones still occupied the largest pockets, Dodge unveiled a bold vision for the future of pickups: the Big Red Truck. A concept that today, looking at it from 2025, proves to be surprisingly prophetic.

In an era when 3D renderings were still science fiction and concept cars were made of metal and glass, this titanic pickup stood out for its size and ambitions. Under the hood roared a 5.9-liter Cummins I6 diesel, modest by current standards with its 235 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque, but at the time a true statement of power, capable of towing 5,000 kg as if they were feathers.

But it was in the cabin that the Big Red Truck showed its truly visionary nature. With a roof raised by over 25 centimeters, it offered enormous interior space. The highlight? A pivoting LCD television, a feature that in 1998 seemed straight out of a science fiction movie, but which anticipated the current obsession with onboard entertainment. Rear passengers even enjoyed independent audio controls and personal headphones, luxuries that often still require an extra charge on the price list today.

The fate of this pioneer was that of many visionaries: too ahead of its time, it ended up in the early 2000s’ oblivion, demolished before it could enter the pantheon of Dodge classics. Yet, observing the current automotive landscape dominated by increasingly imposing and technological pickups, one cannot help but see in the Big Red Truck an early prophet of what the American market would become.

Its legacy survives in today’s mammoth pickups, reminding us that sometimes the boldest ideas just need the right moment to bloom. And perhaps, while we complain about the size of modern SUVs, we should remember that this “red giant” had already warned us in 1998: the future would be big, very big.