Dodge’s biggest fan event marks its 10th anniversary

The world’s largest event dedicated to Dodge enthusiasts is preparing to celebrate its tenth anniversary. MotorTrend Presents Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge will return on August 9, 2025 to pay tribute to ten years of sanctioned drag racing in the Detroit metropolitan area, with a complete tribute to the passion that has transformed this event into an unmissable appointment for thousands of fans.

Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge: the largest event dedicated to enthusiasts celebrates 10 years on August 9, 2025

“Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge celebrates ten years for one specific reason: our fans,” declared Matt McAlear, brand CEO. “They are the ones who made this event great, participating since the days when everything happened in a Silverdome parking lot. Each edition has grown in size, audience and enthusiasm. And I can say with certainty that the tenth will be the best ever.”

The event program promises to be extremely rich. In addition to the spectacular drag races, which have always been the heart of the event, iconic appointments for the Dodge community and muscle car culture lovers will also return this year. Among these, the Direct Connection Grudge Race, which will stage high-adrenaline duels between some of the best drivers, and the Dodge Thrill Rides, which will offer the public the chance to experience firsthand the thrills of the 670-horsepower Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack, seated alongside professional drivers.

The impressive car show with historic and contemporary vehicles from the Stellantis group, exclusive previews, dedicated exhibitions, and a wide variety of special content will also be featured. As tradition dictates, it will be possible to admire up close the latest offerings from the American brand, explore bold designs, advanced technologies and breathtaking performance, in an event that confirms itself every year as an absolute celebration of power and competitive spirit.

Alongside the on-track action, Roadkill Nights will offer a complete experience: areas dedicated to fans and official merchandise, food stands, family activities and much more. A true automotive festival, designed for those who live their passion for four wheels as a lifestyle.

Further information about the tenth edition of MotorTrend Presents Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge will be available starting from the end of June on DodgeGarage.com