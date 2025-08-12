Dodge will supply HEMI V-8 engines as standard across the entire 2026 Dodge Durango range

2026 Dodge Durango GT now features the legendary 5.7-liter HEMI V-8, delivering 65 more horsepower than the previous V-6-powered model

August 8, 2025 , Auburn Hills, Mich. – “Does that thing have a HEMI?” Starting with dealer orders placed on August 13, Dodge is answering with a resounding “yes” across the entire Durango lineup.

For the first time, every Dodge Durango — from the well-equipped entry GT model to the 710-horsepower SRT Hellcat — will come standard with a legendary HEMI V-8 engine, giving drivers more power, more performance and more value than ever before.

“Dodge Durango is on a tear, with Q2 U.S. sales surging more than 50% over Q1 and topping the upper midsize SUV segment in the J.D. Power 2025 U.S. APEAL Study,” said Matt McAlear, Dodge CEO. “We’re harnessing that momentum to do what Dodge does best: bring more horsepower to the masses. Starting with orders placed on August 13, every Durango will come standard with a HEMI V-8. It’s another Dodge power move that delivers the ‘affordable performance’ our Dodge customers demand and deserve.”

The 2026 model-year Dodge lineup includes (from left to right) the Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Jailbreak, all-electric four-door Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack Plus and SIXPACK-powered Dodge Charger Scat Pack Plus.

The 2026 Dodge Durango model-year lineup includes the GT, R/T and SRT Hellcat models, equipped with the 5.7-liter, 392-cubic-inch (6.4L) or 6.2-liter Supercharged HEMI V-8, respectively. The move adds significant amounts of more horsepower and performance to the Durango GT and the R/T. All 2026 Dodge Durango models deliver best-in-class towing of up to 8,700 pounds — unmatched capability across the entire lineup.

Dealer orders for Durango GT and SRT Hellcat open August 13, 2025, with vehicles arriving in dealerships in Q4. Orders for the Durango R/T AWD will open later this year.

Durango GT Gets a HEMI Upgrade — More Muscle, More Value

The 2026 Dodge Durango GT receives a performance boost with the addition of the legendary 5.7-liter HEMI V-8, delivering 65 more horsepower than the previous V-6-powered model. Starting at a U.S. MSRP of $42,495, the Durango GT becomes the most affordable AWD V-8 vehicle in the industry — period (all prices exclude title, taxes and $1,995 destination).

Shifting to HEMI V-8 Power Gives Durango GT Customers:

22% more horsepower

50% more torque

Quicker acceleration, 0-60 mph time improves by more than one second from 7.4 to 6.2 seconds

40% greater towing capacity (with R/T Tow N Go)

A more aggressive exhaust note and driving feel

Fuel Saver Technology with cylinder deactivation, seamlessly alternating between four-cylinder mode for efficiency and full V-8 mode when power is demanded

Durango R/T Levels Up With 392-cubic-inch HEMI Power — A First for the R/T

For the first time, the Dodge Durango R/T will be available with the 392 HEMI V-8, delivering 475 horsepower and 470 lb.-ft. of torque — a 115-horsepower increase over the previous 5.7-liter HEMI-powered R/T and delivering the most horsepower available in the industry for under $50,000.

This 392 HEMI upgrade on the R/T delivers:

32% more horsepower

21% more torque

Quicker acceleration and sharper throttle response

A more aggressive exhaust note and driving feel

Track-inspired performance with everyday drivability

Durango SRT Hellcat: The Pinnacle of Muscle SUV Performance — Now More Accessible Than Ever

The 2026 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat returns as the most powerful gas-powered SUV ever built, delivering 710 horsepower and 645 lb.-ft. of torque from its supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI® V-8 engine. It delivers a 0–60 mph time of just 3.5 seconds, a quarter-mile in 11.5 seconds and a top speed of 180 mph.

Now starting at a U.S. MSRP of $79,995, the 2026 Durango SRT Hellcat delivers unmatched performance at a new level of value, making world-class muscle more attainable than ever before.

2026 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Jailbreak and SIXPACK-powered 2026 Dodge Charger Scat Pack Plus, both in Green Machine exterior color.

2026 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Jailbreak

The Dodge brand’s HEMI-powered three-row muscle SUV is showing its stripes with the introduction of the new 2026 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Jailbreak, unlocking more than six million potential customization combinations. Customers can select from six different wheel options, six available factory exterior colors, six exterior badge color choices, five seat colors with three seating configurations, five dual-stripe options, and four brake caliper colors and seat belt colors.

Jailbreak customization options are unlocked with an additional U.S. MSRP of $995; customization options chosen will include applicable U.S. MSRPs.

For more information on the Dodge brand, visit Dodge.com