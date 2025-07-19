Dodge Viper vs Ford Mustang: tuned muscle cars face off in a drag race | Video

A new high-adrenaline quarter-mile challenge from Carwow puts two American muscle cars in modified form head-to-head: a fifth-generation Dodge Viper GTC and a Ford Mustang CS850 based on the sixth generation of the pony car. Both have undergone tuning, but with different intensities: light modifications for the Viper, radical interventions for the Mustang, enough to completely transform its performance values.

All-American Drag Race: Dodge Viper GTC Challenges 859-HP Ford Mustang CS850

The famous British YouTube channel, known for its viral drag races, has organized a head-to-head that promises fireworks. While not supercars in the most traditional sense, the protagonists of this clash represent two icons of American automotive tradition, reinterpreted through the art of tuning.

On one side of the track, we find the Ford Mustang CS850, a true monster producing 859 horsepower and 665 lb-ft of torque, generated by a supercharged 5.0-liter V8. Power is transmitted to the rear wheels through a six-speed manual transmission. The weight? Approximately 4,200 pounds. The price of the modified version hovers around £115,000, a figure that reflects the intensity of the work performed.

On the other side, the Dodge Viper GTC plays the lightweight card. Its naturally aspirated 8.4-liter V10 produces 710 horsepower and 579 lb-ft of torque after modification, also managed by a six-speed manual transmission. With a weight of approximately 3,440 pounds, the Viper starts with an advantage in terms of mass, but must overcome a gap of nearly 150 horsepower. Its original price was around £70,000. Who will prevail between the Mustang’s brute power and the Viper’s balance of horsepower and weight? The answer, as always, is in the video.