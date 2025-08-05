Dodge Turbo Charger: former Indy pace car heads to auction

After years away from the spotlight, a rare example of the 1982 Dodge Turbo Charger Concept Car is back in the news. An icon forgotten for decades, it now returns to the scene in grand style. It will be auctioned on Sunday, September 21 by Mecum Auctions, ready to pique the interest of collectors and enthusiasts worldwide.

Dodge Turbo Charger Concept: the historic Indy Pace Car returns to auction

This vehicle was used as the official Pace Car for the PPG Indy Car World Series between 1982 and 1984, gaining some notoriety thanks to numerous television appearances. The example going to auction bears chassis number 1B3BZ54B7CD151875, and despite lacking official estimates, a bidding war is expected to secure such a collector’s piece.

Under the hood, the Turbo Charger is powered by a 2.2-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder, capable of producing 142 HP and 217 Nm of torque. All paired with a 5-speed manual transmission, for engaging driving, though far from the brutal standards of American muscle cars.

Aesthetically, the vehicle stands out for its silver and blue livery, chosen in place of the original silver and red paint seen at the Chicago and Detroit Auto Shows in 1982. Aerodynamic modifications compared to the production version are numerous and feature widened tracks, revised suspension, upgraded brakes, dedicated stabilizer bars, and a generous rear spoiler, flanked by a pronounced diffuser. But the most spectacular detail remains the gullwing door opening, a direct nod to the legendary Mercedes 300 SL “Gullwing.”

Inside, aviation-inspired instrumentation, Recaro seats, roll bar and RJS belts complete a cabin that’s more functional than luxurious, but perfectly consistent with its track mission.

With no reserve price, the concept is destined to change hands. And while the performance may seem modest today, the appeal of a unique car remains, one that successfully combined futuristic style, sporting function and a prestigious role in American automotive history.