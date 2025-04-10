Dodge Tour: legendary Melvins van with Kurt Cobain mural will be sold at auction

The 1972 Dodge Sportsman van that transported legendary grunge band Melvins during their early years will make a rare appearance in Seattle for Record Store Day. This will take place next April 12. This unique piece of musical history, nicknamed “The Beast” or “Melvan” by its users, holds a very special anecdote related to another iconic figure in the Seattle music scene: Kurt Cobain of Nirvana.

Side of the van that makes it unique

The special feature that makes this really-so van even more rare and unique is the Kiss mural that adorns one of its sides. This design, depicting all four members of the famous hard rock band, was made by Kurt Cobain himself. A friend of the Melvins and often their traveling companion to concerts, Cobain left his mark on this vehicle, turning it into a cult object for grunge and rock music fans. Legend has it that Cobain used Sharpie markers, cunningly snatched from the Thriftway supermarket in Montesano, the Melvins’ hometown in Washington state, to make his mark. The history of this unique vehicle is already eventful. In 2012, it changed hands during an auction, fetching $24,700, a price that already reflected its potential historical and cultural value.

But the story that this van represents obviously does not end there. In fact, according to what was revealed by the previous owner in a 2012 interview with Rolling Stone, Kurt Cobain’s name is engraved somewhere inside the vehicle, further evidence of his connection to the Melvins and this traveling piece of history. In addition, other illustrious names from the Seattle music scene would also leave their signatures inside the van: mention is made of Krist Novoselic, the bassist of Nirvana, and Dale Crover, the drummer of the Melvins who also had a brief stint with Nirvana in the late 1980s.

For fans and collectors, this will be an opportunity not to be missed to see the “Melvan” in its entirety for its last public appearances intact. The van will be on display at two renowned Seattle record stores: Easy Street Records from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. April 12. Silver Platters from 2 to 4 p.m. on April 12. After these special appearances, the van will be disassembled and some of its most significant parts will be auctioned off by Julien’s Music Icons, offering lucky buyers the chance to own a fragment of this legendary rock history.

Now, sections of this van, including one bearing a mural dedicated to Kurt Cobain, the unforgettable frontman of Nirvana, will be featured in the “Music Icons” auction organized by Julien’s Auctions. The event will be held in the heart of New York City at the Hard Rock Cafe on May 30 and 31, offering fans an unmissable opportunity to connect with rock history.

This sale represents more than just a business transaction; it is an opportunity to acquire a piece of history, an object that embodies the rebellious spirit and musical innovation of an era. Whether the connection to the Melvins is confirmed or remains a fascinating anecdote, the van and its auction sections are silent witnesses to a golden age for rock music.