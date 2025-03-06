Dodge slashes prices on Durango and Hornet models in the US

Dodge redefines its commercial strategy in the American market, making the high performance of its 2025 SUV and CUV range more accessible. CEO Matt McAlear stated: “We are expanding access to high performance through repositioning the 2025 Durango and Hornet GT. Customers can now purchase a Durango R/T, the only vehicle in its category with a V8 engine, for less than $50,000, while the turbocharged Hornet GT, capable of reaching 60 mph in just 6.5 seconds, is available for less than $30,000.” The new price lists will be operational at the dealer network starting March 6.

The 2025 Durango R/T now starts at a recommended price of $49,995. Even the powerful 710 horsepower Durango SRT Hellcat, the highest-performing three-row SUV with a combustion engine on the market, improves its power-to-price ratio with a base price of $84,995. For the entry-level GT version, pricing starts at $38,495.

Standard equipment for the 2025 Durango R/T includes all-wheel drive, a 360 horsepower HEMI V8 engine, 7,200-pound (3,265 kg) towing capacity, seven-passenger configuration, 10.1-inch touchscreen with Uconnect 5 system compatible with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, blind spot monitoring, seven airbags, and rear detection system.

The 2025 Durango SRT Hellcat, powered by the supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI Hellcat V8 engine, offers SRT Performance Pages as standard, customizable driving modes, race settings with adjustable Launch Control and Shift Light, eight-speed TorqueFlite 8HP95 automatic transmission, steering wheel controls for manual shifting, and seven selectable driving programs.

The 2025 Hornet GT with standard all-wheel drive is positioned at $29,995, offering the highest power in its segment under the $30,000 threshold. Standard equipment includes Sport mode for optimized performance, 12.3-inch TFT digital instrument cluster, 10.25-inch touchscreen with Uconnect 5 system, dual-zone climate control, and advanced level 1 driver assistance systems.