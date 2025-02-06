Dodge-owned 1959 Maserati 3500GT stars at Rétromobile 2025

At the 2025 Rétromobile show in Paris, an extraordinary 1959 Maserati 3500GT shines, restored by Touring Superleggera coachworks with support from Maserati Classiche, which certified both the restoration and authenticity. The car, originally destined for the California market and owned for decades by the Dodge family, has been meticulously restored to its former glory, preserving all original functional elements and its documented history.

Maserati 3500GT restored by Touring Superleggera at Retromobile 2025

The restoration, carried out in Touring Superleggera’s workshops, benefited from Maserati Classiche’s technical support, which verified and validated every component: from chassis to transmission, suspension to brakes, wheels to tires, bodywork to interior, and electrical system to accessories. After more than 300 technical checks compared against the Historical Archive, the car obtained its Certificate of Authenticity.

This process is part of the Maserati Classiche Program, through which the brand protects and promotes the preservation of its automotive heritage. The service, dedicated to clients and collectors, includes authenticity certification for Maserati vehicles over 20 years old and special series, maintenance, and Car Detailing service upon request. The program also includes the production of spare parts no longer available, following original drawings but using modern technologies to improve reliability and functionality without altering aesthetics.

The 3500GT represents a milestone in Maserati’s history, being the brand’s first large-scale production road car. The model is distinguished by its aluminum bodywork designed by Touring, mounted on a tubular chassis according to the Superleggera patent, keeping the weight at 1,300 kg. The six-cylinder engine, derived from the 1956 350S racing car, was upgraded to 235 HP in 1961 thanks to the adoption of Lucas fuel injection replacing the Weber carburetors. The transmission, initially four-speed and from 1960 five-speed, was produced by ZF. In 1959, front disc brakes were introduced as an option, and a spider version designed by Giovanni Michelotti was launched.

At the Rétromobile show, in addition to this restored jewel, Maserati is also displaying three modern vehicles at the Schumacher Paris dealer stand: a MC12 Corsa Blu Victory, the new GT2 Stradale, and an MC20 Cielo Blu Victory. The event takes place from February 4-9, 2025, at the Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris.