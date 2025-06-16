Dodge minivan owners score legal victory after lengthy lawsuit

After years of reports, complaints, and waiting, Stellantis has agreed to settle a lengthy class action lawsuit related to sliding door lock problems on 2017 Dodge Grand Caravans. The settlement provides a warranty extension of up to 10 years or 100,000 miles, but only for vehicles produced exactly in 2017. Those who purchased a vehicle built even just a few days before or after that calendar year will be left out.

Dodge Grand Caravan: Stellantis settles class action, but agreement leaves out many owners

The class action was initiated in 2021 by numerous owners who complained about sudden failures of the rear door electronic locks, often preceded by a loud buzzing sound. In many cases, passengers were forced to get in or out through the rear hatch or front seats due to the inability to open the side doors.

At the same time, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration had also opened an investigation, discovering that FCA was already aware of the problem and had issued a technical bulletin for some previous models, without however proceeding with a general recall. The investigation concluded in 2022 without penalties.

With the settlement now preliminarily approved by a federal judge, Stellantis commits to covering repairs only for a limited group of vehicles, leaving many other owners excluded, despite the latter having experienced the same defect. It’s not surprising, therefore, that the agreement is viewed by many as a half-victory.

Those who have already carried out repairs at their own expense could obtain reimbursement, provided they haven’t already benefited from other assistance programs. Meanwhile, the lead plaintiff will receive $3,000 for her role in the proceedings, while the class action attorneys will obtain $1.75 million. Final approval of the settlement is expected on September 16, 2025.