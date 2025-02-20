Dodge Hornet’s GLH package launches as GT trim exclusive

Last week, Dodge had previewed the much-anticipated GLH (Goes Like Hell) package for 2025. The announcement is now official and was made by CEO Matt McAlear, following the initial presentation that took place in August 2022 during Dodge Speed Weeks at M1 Concourse in Pontiac, Michigan. An important recent detail is that the package will be exclusive to the GT trim, as it’s currently not planned for the R/T plug-in hybrid version.

Dodge Hornet GLH: more details revealed about the new Goes Like Hell package

The GLH package promises to transform the Hornet GT with a more aggressive design and superior performance. The inspiration comes from the historic 1980s Dodge Omni, famous for its lightweight design and powerful turbo engine. The concept presented in 2022 had already shown the package’s potential, featuring lowered suspensions, lightweight wheels, and a more sporty tuning.

The Dodge Hornet GT already stands out in its segment thanks to the Hurricane4 2.0-liter turbo I4 engine, capable of 268 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque. The combination with the 9-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive enables acceleration from 0 to 62 mph in about 6.5 seconds. The GLH package could further improve these performance figures, enhancing both acceleration and driving dynamics.

Dodge’s decision to reserve the GLH package for the GT version emphasizes their commitment to maintaining a strong presence in the internal combustion engine market, despite the industry’s shift toward hybrid and electric solutions. This decision, although disappointing for R/T version owners who had appreciated the 2023 R/T GLH concept, confirms the brand’s dedication to traditional performance. While awaiting final details on performance and pricing, the Dodge Hornet GT GLH is preparing to become a benchmark in the high-performance compact SUV segment.