Dodge Hornet GLH makes a comeback with focus on power and style

The Dodge Hornet is about to revive one of the most iconic badges from the past: GLH, which stands for “Goes Like Hell”. This name, which made history in the 1980s, will return in 2025 with a powered-up version of the Hornet, as confirmed by Dodge CEO Matt McAlear in an interview with The Drive. Dodge has already shown two variants with the GLH badge: one based on the internal combustion engine Hornet GT and another on the plug-in hybrid Hornet R/T. Although complete technical details haven’t been revealed yet, the brand has previewed some key aspects of the new versions.

Dodge brings back the GLH badge: here’s the new Hornet GLH

The Hornet GT GLH will benefit from performance upgrades from the Direct Connection catalog, including a “stage one” configuration for engine and transmission that should push power beyond 300 horsepower. This represents a significant increase from the 268 HP produced by the standard version’s 2.0-liter turbocharged Hurricane four-cylinder engine. Additionally, torque could double compared to the Shelby-developed Omni GLHS, as previously hinted by Tim Kuniskis.

Regarding the Hornet R/T GLH, the 1.3-liter plug-in hybrid powertrain producing 288 HP might receive only a marginal upgrade, unless Dodge decides to integrate a more powerful electric motor. Beyond the power increase, the GLH will stand out with a one-inch lowered suspension kit, transforming its look from crossover to sports sedan. Other aesthetic details will include 20-inch wheels with machined finish, painted lower bumpers, and dedicated graphics. An aftermarket exhaust system for a more aggressive sound is also likely.

Prices haven’t been officially announced yet, but McAlear reiterated Dodge’s intention to keep the Hornet accessible to a broad audience. The range currently starts at $31,585 for the GT, while the top-of-the-line R/T Plus reaches $47,485, excluding the $1,595 destination charge. The GLH could therefore position itself in an intermediate range without being limited to the most expensive versions.