Dodge Durango, this third generation needs a restyling

The Dodge Durango is one of the most long-serving vehicles still in production, a sort of monument to engineering endurance, with its third generation rolling out of Detroit’s Jefferson North factory continuously since 2010.

After years of minor tweaks and powertrain uncertainties, Dodge delivered a small, surprising step forward for the 2026 model year. Initially, it seemed only the HEMI V8 was confirmed, but much to the delight of nostalgists, the Pentastar V6 has been resurrected. The 3.6-liter engine produces 295 HP and 353 Nm of torque in the GT trim, completing the 0-60 mph sprint in 7.4 seconds. Purists, of course, can still rely on the 5.7-liter HEMI V8 good for 360 HP and 529 Nm, which shaves the sprint down to 6.2 seconds. But for those who crave a genuine thrill, the SRT Hellcat version boasts the supercharged 6.2-liter V8, churning out 710 HP and 875 Nm of torque, pulverizing the 60 mph mark in just 3.5 seconds.

With that said, it’s time to look ahead, a future that will finally arrive for the Dodge Durango in 2029. A completely new generation is on the table and planned for assembly at the same plant, which will receive a $130 million cash injection in preparation for the next model.

With the launch still about four years away, the design is far from finalized. Nonetheless, the digital artists at Kolesa are convinced they know what the successor will look like. They recently published a series of renderings that show an extremely familiar-looking Durango. The CGI model is clearly based on the current SUV, featuring front and rear fascias inspired by the latest Charger. Hence the “extremely familiar” look along the sides. The rendering presents it in white, accented by black trim, gold-finished five-spoke wheels, and red brake calipers.

These renderings should obviously be taken with a grain of salt. In fact, the imagined SUV looks more like an extensive mid-cycle refresh of the current model than a genuine, all-new generation.