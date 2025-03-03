Dodge Durango tail light lawsuit proceeds to trial

A massive collective action is shaking the foundations of Dodge, with thousands of Durango SUV owners united against an annoying problem concerning the racetrack rear lighting system. Models produced between 2014 and 2023 are at the center of growing discontent for what was presented as a distinctive feature of American design.

Dodge Durango: problems with water in the rear lights continue

The problem? The LED light strips are turning into real water traps. Rain, car washes, snow: any source of moisture seems to infiltrate the light clusters, triggering a domino effect of electrical failures that extends from simple lighting to the backup camera.

“It’s like having an aquarium installed in the back of the car,” says an exasperated owner, who has seen his investment of over $40,000 compromised by a trivial infiltration. The insult lies in the price of the remedy: about $2,000 to replace the light clusters with identical parts subject to the same defect.

The Cranstoun vs FCA class action lawsuit is shaping up to be a legal marathon. Judge Burke has mapped out a path that will extend until 2027, with intermediate stages that will transform this dispute into a case study for the automotive industry. Durango owners, represented by a trio of elite law firms, aim to prove that FCA deliberately ignored the structural defect, continuing to market vehicles predestined to fail.

While court dates follow one another, from joint reports in February 2025 to the jury trial in February 2027, thousands of drivers face daily not only the inconvenience of non-functioning light clusters but also potential safety risks, with unreliable reverse signals and cameras.

This problem with Dodge Durangos could set a crucial precedent: if the court recognizes FCA’s responsibility, the entire automotive sector might be forced to rethink the compromise between attractive design and functional reliability. Meanwhile, Durango owners remain suspended between expensive repairs and the hope of a resolution that will restore value to their vehicles.