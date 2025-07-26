Dodge Durango ranks first in its segment in the 2025 JD Power APEAL study

Dodge Durango Tops Segment in JD Power 2025 US Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study, Dodge Ranks Second Among Mass-market Brands

Durango first in the study’s upper midsize SUV segment* Dodge climbs 31 points to claim second place among mass-market brands . Jeep Grand Cherokee ranks third among midsize SUVs

July 25, 2025 , Auburn Hills, Mich. – Dodge Durango earned top honors in the J.D. Power 2025 U.S. Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study, ranking first in the upper midsize SUV segment.

Dodge made the most significant leap among mass-market brands, improving by 31 points and jumping to second place. This impressive climb was fueled by Durango’s solid performance in its segment and reflects the brand’s continued momentum in delivering vehicles that resonate with customers.

“Dodge’s surge to No. 2 among mass market brands in the APEAL rankings is a testament to the brand’s bold identity and deep connection with its customers,” said Yuri Rodrigues, senior vice president of quality, Stellantis North America. “Led by Durango’s top finish in its segment, Dodge’s 31-point gain reflects our intense focus on performance, execution and customer satisfaction. This is Dodge delivering with pride, purpose and power.”

The Jeep Grand Cherokee secured a top three finish in the midsize SUV segment, helping boost the brand eight points in this year’s study.

The J.D. Power APEAL Study measures owners’ emotional attachment and level of excitement with their new vehicle across 37 attributes, ranging from the sense of comfort and luxury to the thrill they get when accelerating.

*Tied in 2025

J.D. Power

J.D. Power is a global leader in automotive data and analytics, and provides industry intelligence, consumer insights and advisory solutions to the automotive industry and selected non-automotive industries. J.D. Power leverages its extensive proprietary datasets and software capabilities combined with advanced analytics and artificial intelligence tools to help its clients optimize business performance.

J.D. Power was founded in 1968 and has offices in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. To learn more about the company’s business offerings, visit JDPower.com/business. The J.D. Power auto-shopping tool can be found at JDPower.com.

Stellantis North America

Stellantis (NYSE: STLA) is a leading global automaker, dedicated to giving its customers the freedom to choose the way they move, embracing the latest technologies and creating value for all its stakeholders. Its unique portfolio of iconic and innovative brands includes Chrysler, Dodge//SRT, Jeep®, Ram, Alfa Romeo, FIAT and Maserati. In 2025, the company celebrates 100 years of influencing culture and contributing to the history of the automotive industry in the U.S. and Canada. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com.