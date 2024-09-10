Dodge debuts in the Nitrocross event with a crushing victory

Dodge made a spectacular debut at Nitrocross 2024 at Richmond Raceway with two-time and current Nitrocross Group E champion Robin Larsson driving the racing Dodge Hornet R/T FC1-X to victory in a dominant performance in the series’ opening round on Saturday, September 7.

The Dodge brand presented its four-car lineup with the defending Group E team champions Dreyer & Reinbold Racing (DRR) this weekend, which includes Larsson [SC1] [SC2], Andreas Bakkerud, Fraser McConnell [SC3] and teenager Lia Block [SC4] in the over 1,000 horsepower Dodge Hornet R/T FC1-X vehicles competing in the ten-round 2024 and 2025 United States national series, which features events on paved and dirt surfaces.

Robin Larsson led Dodge to victory in the brand’s Nitrocross debut on Saturday at Richmond Raceway

Larsson, the 32-year-old Swedish driver, put on a superb driving display in Saturday’s first round, taking his DRR Monster Energy JC Dodge R/T FC1-X to the fastest qualifying time, as well as winning his qualifying race, semifinal, and final for a clean sweep on the fast and tricky circuit inside Richmond Raceway’s 3/4-mile oval.

In Saturday’s final, Larsson started from pole position and quickly took his Dodge Hornet R/T FC1-X to the front of the pack as he headed towards the dirt section of the track. He then led the entire event to the checkered flag, defeating Oliver Eriksson, McConnell, Conner Martell, Viktor Vranckx, Block, Bakkerud, and veteran Tanner Foust.

“It’s always special to start a new season,” Larsson said after his Saturday victory. “Of course, everyone is aiming for the championship in the opening race, and we have a strong team with DRR. Having won the last two years has given me a lot of confidence, both for me and the team. For me, it’s a great feeling to be with Dodge. It’s the first time I’m with a car manufacturer. I’m very proud to have Dodge on board and couldn’t ask for a better start to the season.“

He continued: “My starts were good today and our pace on track was excellent. It was a fantastic day. The track was slippery in the gravel sections and I didn’t want to make mistakes. To be honest, I was a bit nervous at the start of this race and want to play it safe in some sections. But I had a perfect day thanks to the team and it’s fantastic to put Dodge in the winner’s circle.”

Larsson‘s DRR Dodge teammates McConnell, Bakkerud, and Block also qualified for Saturday’s main event, with McConnell finishing third, Block sixth, and Bakkerud seventh after suffering a flat tire.

In Sunday’s second round program, McConnell maintained pole in the six-lap final and took the lead at the start, but the Jamaican’s car was hit from behind, causing a slight spin at turn three of the opening lap. Fraser fought to finish second behind Oliver Eriksson at the finish line. Larsson placed fourth in Sunday’s final with Block fifth, while Bakkerud‘s car was hit on the first lap and Andreas was forced to retire.

“It was a tough finish in Sunday’s race,” said McConnell, a former Rallycross Lites champion. “I think if I hadn’t been hit on the first lap I would have won the race. I thought the positions (first and second) should have been swapped. But if that’s the decision, that’s life, and I’ll move on to the next event. The opening weekend is always tough, but we’re so happy to have Dodge with the DRR team and we’re looking forward to the next weekend in Utah next month.”

Block enjoyed her first Nitrocross doubleheader event in the racing Dodge Hornet R/T FC1-X, as well as working with the veteran DRR team. “To be honest, I was just trying to get comfortable with everything about these high-powered cars,” said Block, a former rallycross category champion (O2WD). “These other guys already have a couple more seasons than me with these race cars and it was challenging. I learned so much with the Dodge Hornet and my teammates were a great help, giving me all the tricks and tips. It was a big change from driving formula cars in Europe, where they don’t want the car to slide, to here in Nitrocross, where you have to make it slide to be fast. It was a fun weekend and I can’t wait for the next race.”

DRR team owner Dennis Reinbold was very pleased with the Richmond Nitrocross weekend and Dodge’s introduction to the new motorsport discipline. “I’m so excited about Dodge’s debut with our Dreyer & Reinbold Racing team and its introduction to the Nitrocross series,” Reinbold said. “You think of Dodge and you think of muscle cars. And our Dodge Hornet R/T FC1-X race car is so fast and nimble off the start and makes these incredible jumps. Dodge is all about performance and feeling and it will fit so well into Nitrocross. And it was a great start for Robin winning Saturday’s events on Dodge’s debut here.” The next Nitrocross double-header weekend, Rounds 3 and 4, is scheduled for October 5-6 with the Busch Light Race to the Mountains at Utah Motorsports Campus near Salt Lake City, Utah.