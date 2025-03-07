Dodge Charger, the verdict on the eighth generation: innovation or betrayal?

We live in an era where the bond between people and automobiles is almost a “relationship,” similar to what can be observed between fans and celebrities. For this reason, changes and updates cause great excitement and discussion in the community of enthusiasts. In the world of muscle cars, the arrival of the new electric Dodge Charger has sparked debate.

Dodge’s electric Charger divides muscle car faithful

The retro yet modern style is fascinating, and the design can be defined as more appealing compared to its most direct competitor, Tesla. However, it seems that most Mopar enthusiasts are very disappointed with the electric Charger. The discrepancy between the expectations of those loyal to the brand’s muscle cars and what Dodge, therefore Stellantis, has created with the new Charger is emblematic. For many, the very concept of the Charger, whether a coupe in its early generations or a sedan in the latest ones, is a sacred icon. And the new model represents an unforgivable betrayal. But is it really so?

The first major “problem” is the fact that a good portion of the new Chargers will be electric. This is enough to make part of the fanbase turn up their noses, to the point of dismissing the car without even giving it a road test. Many skeptics immediately thought that the experience would be disappointing, especially with the much-discussed Fratzonic Chambered exhaust, a system that simulates the sound of an internal combustion engine. For many, nothing can replace the roar of a real V8.

After all, Dodge has used speakers to amplify the sound, as do many other electric vehicle manufacturers that try to make the driving experience more engaging. At least there is a real mechanical system that contributes to giving a minimum of authenticity to the final effect.

Despite the criticism, the community’s protests have had a small effect: the Hurricane inline-six has been included in the Charger‘s lineup, precisely to give an alternative to the nostalgic gasoline lovers. Yet, many continue to complain because it’s not a HEMI V8. A Mopar without a roaring V8, indeed, seems almost heresy. Some rumors speak of a possible reversal by Stellantis with a new HEMI V8 coming, but only later. In the meantime, however, it’s worth emphasizing that the Hurricane biturbo inline-six engine is not to be underestimated.