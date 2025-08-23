Dodge Charger Sixpack widebody faces off against Ford’s wildest Mustang

After months of waiting and disappointing sales, Stellantis has finally decided to bring back the Dodge Charger Sixpack with a combustion engine. The move seemed almost inevitable after the underwhelming debut of the all-electric Charger Daytona, which managed just 4,299 units sold in the first six months of 2025.

2026 Dodge Charger Scat Pack rendered with bold widebody kit

The U.S. numbers are especially disappointing compared to rivals. The Corvette C8, despite a 30% drop, still delivered over 12,000 units, while the seventh-generation Ford Mustang nearly hit 24,000 sales in the same period.

Now in its eighth generation, the new Charger abandons the traditional sedan body style in favor of a fastback coupe design on the STLA Large platform. Stellantis initially bet on the EV version, then delayed the Sixpack variant further, frustrating loyal Dodge enthusiasts.

But that’s all changing now. The 2026 Charger Sixpack R/T delivers 420 hp from a 3.0-liter Hurricane inline-six turbo with all-wheel drive, starting at $49,995. Even more aggressive is the Scat Pack, pushing output to 550 hp with a base price of $54,995. Together, they put Dodge back in direct combat with its eternal rival, the Ford Mustang, particularly the 500-hp Dark Horse version.

Reflecting the renewed excitement, the automotive CGI community has also joined the fray. Digital artist Nikita Chuicko, known as kelsonik on social media, created his own take on the 2026 Charger Scat Pack, giving it an even more muscular look.

His rendering equips the American coupe with a widebody kit, enlarged air intakes, wider fenders, and a new front splitter. The design is completed with three sets of concave aftermarket wheels wrapped in wider tires, enhancing its aggressive stance. The result is a Charger that not only looks ready to challenge the Mustang on performance but also appeals strongly to tuning and customization fans.