Dodge Charger restomod delivers 1,000 HP with carbon-fiber construction

The 1968 Dodge Charger is widely regarded by enthusiasts on both sides of the Atlantic as the very essence of the muscle car, an aggressive design with a touch of timeless elegance. While its technology was cutting-edge for its era, today it is inevitably outdated. The suspension, transmission, and brakes simply don’t meet modern-day demands, making it a challenging car to use on a daily basis.

1968 Dodge Charger restomod with 1,000 HP carbon-fiber body hits auction

For many enthusiasts, the dream has always been to combine the iconic silhouette of this classic Charger with the mechanics and performance of a modern vehicle. That dream has recently come true on Bring a Trailer. Exomods, a Pennsylvania-based shop in Greenville, has made it their mission to merge classic styling with contemporary performance.

Their specialty is fitting second-generation Dodge Charger–style bodies onto modern Challenger frames. The result is a masterpiece that gives this Mopar icon the modern edge it deserves. The car in question is the eleventh example of the C68 Carbon series, built from a 2022 Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye. As you might guess, this car started its life as a regular Challenger, retaining its beating heart: a supercharged 6.2-liter Hemi V8 Hellcat paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission. The only thing removed was its original body, replaced by a brand-new, full carbon-fiber shell faithfully inspired by the 1968 Charger.

The transformation didn’t stop at aesthetics. The engine received a massive upgrade with the Hennessey Performance H1000 package. This includes a high-flow intake system, matching exhaust components, and dedicated tuning. The result? A monstrous 1,000 horsepower and 1,200 Nm of torque.

Visually, this Exomod Charger/Challenger is nothing short of stunning. A transparent candy red finish reveals the carbon-fiber weave beneath. The body isn’t an exact replica of the original, it’s been widened by about four inches, and many of the original trim pieces have been replaced with components that give it a more contemporary look.

Inside, the car retains the comfort and technology of a modern Challenger, a far cry from the spartan cabin of 1968. The real magic, however, comes when driving: independent suspension, ABS, traction control, and four-wheel disc brakes make this a car suited for any situation.

Now, enthusiasts have a chance to make it theirs: this special Charger is currently up for auction on Bring a Trailer. While the opening bid sits at around $77,000, it’s expected to climb rapidly.