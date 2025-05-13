Dodge Charger, parked for 30 years, started up again by its 96-year-old owner | Video

Passion for cars never fades away. Sometimes, as time passes, it becomes even stronger, carrying with it a load of memories and emotions. You can see it in the eyes of the 96-year-old American who, after 30 years, restarted his old 1968 Dodge Charger with a 440 Six Pack engine. The muscular specimen had remained stationary in a Connecticut garage for about 30 years, sheltered from the elements, but never started again. Almost like a time capsule, a reminder of times gone by.

96-year-old owner reunites with 1968 Dodge Charger after 30 years

The story could have continued like this, with layers of dust and rust lurking, if the people from the AMMO NYC detailing YouTube channel hadn’t found the car. The choice to restore it to its former glory was inevitable, although it wasn’t easy at first. The video documents the processes of aesthetic restoration and mechanical overhaul.

The specimen in question doesn’t carry the original engine, because the now elderly owner, before the vehicle’s long hibernation, had its 383 cubic inch (6.3 liter) V8 replaced with a much more powerful 440 cubic inch (7.2 liter) 6-cylinder heart, fed by generous carburetors. Among other modifications, there are new exhaust manifolds and “Daisy” 200s American Racing alloy wheels.

Now this 1968 Dodge Charger shines as it did in the past, thanks to the accurate rejuvenation work that has made it look practically new again. We’re talking about a model that has entered the collective imagination, thanks also to its multiple cinematic appearances. Above all, Steve McQueen’s film “Bullitt,” released the same year.

Larry Kosilla, detailer of Ammo NYC, can be considered the savior of the specimen we’re discussing. He deserves credit for the perfect recovery, the result of hard and tiring work and tons of chemical products for detail care. The treatment covered both the bodywork and the interior, with surprising results. A team of mechanics took care of fixing the rest, to allow the restart and proper functioning of the vehicle. Now everything is not only sparkling but perfectly functional. The emotions of the 96-year-old, at the reignition of his jewel, confirm this.

The Dodge Charger was available with a wide range of engines in 1968. They ranged from the 225 cubic inch (3.7 liter) inline 6-cylinder, capable of developing 145 horsepower, to the legendary 426 cubic inch (7.0 liter) Hemi V8, capable of unleashing triple the horsepower. The recently restarted specimen comes close to the energy figures of the latter.