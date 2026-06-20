Dodge Charger makes its European debut at the MYLE Festival in Munich

The new Dodge Charger has officially made its European debut at the MYLE Festival in Munich, an event dedicated to mobility, music and urban culture. Dodge chose this setting instead of a traditional motor show to present the return of the American muscle car to the Old Continent. KWA, the brand’s official importer, will handle sales, and orders for the European range have already opened.

New Dodge Charger arrives in Europe with electric and SIXPACK powertrains

The new-generation Dodge Charger uses the STLA Large platform and arrives in Europe with a dual powertrain strategy that defines the project. The electric range includes the Charger Daytona R/T with 536 hp and the Daytona Scat Pack with 670 hp, capable of accelerating from 0 to 60 mph in 3.3 seconds. Both versions use a 100.5 kWh battery and come with all-wheel drive as standard.

The combustion line-up relies on the new 3.0-litre twin-turbo SIXPACK inline-six, available in the 420 hp R/T configuration and the 550 hp Scat Pack version. These models also feature all-wheel drive, with the possibility of sending torque only to the rear wheels for a driving behaviour closer to Dodge tradition.

Dodge will offer every version with both two-door and four-door body styles. This choice allows the Charger to appeal both to fans of the classic American coupé and to customers looking for a muscle car that works better in everyday use. At the MYLE Festival, Dodge displayed several configurations, including a four-door Daytona R/T as a static exhibit, while a two-door Daytona Scat Pack and a four-door SIXPACK R/T took part in dynamic sessions with professional drivers.

The debut at the MYLE Festival reflects the positioning strategy Dodge wants to adopt in Europe. Instead of presenting the Charger simply as a high-performance American product, the brand wants to build its image through lifestyle and urban culture contexts. This approach aims to reach a younger and broader audience than the traditional muscle car fan base.

In a European market dominated by SUVs, crossovers and electric sports cars with increasingly similar design languages, the Charger brings a visual and character identity with few direct equivalents. The European range already has its main structure: electric and combustion powertrains, two body styles, R/T and Scat Pack versions, all-wheel drive and a clearly performance-focused setup.