Dodge Charger Daytona: those “broken” front flaps are actually normal

Those who have brought home a Dodge Charger Daytona may have already noticed it. After a ramp, a tight maneuver, or perhaps a slight bump in the driveway, you might see small flaps apparently out of place sticking out from under the front bumper. At first glance they look like a defect or something that’s broken, but they’re actually part of the vehicle’s aerodynamic equipment.

Dodge Charger Daytona: why do those flaps near the front wheels look out of place?

The new Daytona, in fact, features active deflectors designed to improve aerodynamics and optimize vehicle efficiency, particularly useful on an electric car. Positioned right in front of the front wheels, these components come into play based on road conditions and driving style. They’re not rigid, but designed to bend or move temporarily without getting damaged.

So if you tackle a steep climb, a bump, or hit a curb wrong, it can happen that one of these deflectors remains slightly tilted or appears misaligned, but that’s not the case. Many owners, however, have found themselves confused, thinking something wasn’t working or that they needed to rush to the shop immediately. The truth is that in many cases the situation can be resolved with a simple manual reset, without tools and without complicated procedures.

On social media, some Mopar technicians have started sharing quick tutorials to bring these elements back to the correct position, explaining how to recognize when it’s just normal movement and when, instead, a more thorough check is needed.

If you happen to see those flaps sticking out after a maneuver or a small bump, don’t panic. A minor visual annoyance, sure, but nothing that ruins the driving experience or performance. And if you really don’t want to have doubts, a visit to the shop can remove any concern, or a tutorial like the one below.