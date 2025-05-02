All-new Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack prepares for race debut at One Lap of America

The all-new Dodge Charger Daytona, the world’s fastest and most powerful muscle car, is ready to make its racing debut at the 41st Tire Rack One Lap of America presented by Grassroots Motorsports Magazine, which will cover more than 3,500 miles across eight states during the seven-day endurance event, scheduled May 3-10.

Dodge Charger Daytona 41st Annual Tire Rack One Lap of America.

“The One Lap of America is a formidable test of endurance, which the 670-horsepower Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack is uniquely equipped to tackle head-on, as the all-new Charger is not only designed and built for performance on the road, but also on the track and on the trails,” said Matt McAlear, CEO of Dodge. “The One Lap competition will showcase the key features of the Charger Daytona’s Scat Pack, such as the high-performance content of the Track Package and best-in-class cargo space in the muscle car’s “hidden hatch” design, giving our race team ample room to stretch out and haul the necessary gear, spending virtually an entire week in the Charger.”

David Carr, Dodge engineer for performance vehicle dynamics and an experienced driver who has piloted several Stellantis cars in four previous One Lap campaigns, will be joined on the weeklong adventure by Dodge Garage contributor Sean Yoder. The two will spend most of their days in the all-new muscle car and will work together to plan short pit stops to recharge the next-generation Charger Daytona as they travel to races at circuits spanning eight states.

Carr and Yoder will compete in the Alternative Fuel category in a Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack with exclusive black and orange graphics. The graphics will include Daytona logos on the rear fenders and a large orange Fratzog logo on the hood painted black. The Fratzog logo is the new symbol for next-generation Dodge vehicles.

One Lap Charger Daytona Scat Pack

The One Lap Charger Daytona Scat Pack will be completely standard except for the installed roll bar. It will be equipped with huge Brembo ventilated 16-inch brake discs and fixed red six-piston front and four-piston rear calipers, standard on the Scat Pack, the largest brake package offered on a Dodge vehicle, offering exceptional track performance and fade resistance. The Charger Daytona’s two-valve continuously variable dampers allow the vehicle’s ride modes to provide exceptional comfort while moving between tracks and excellent body control and handling during track racing.

The Charger Daytona‘s rear mechanical self-locking differential provides optimum grip and handling, while the rear spoiler offers real advantages on the track, providing high-speed stability. The One Lap Charger Daytona Scat Pack also features the Track Package, which gives the Dodge One Lap team a host of performance features to show off on the track. Dodge fans can follow Carr and Yoder as they travel across the United States in the Charger Daytona thanks to online coverage of the race on DodgeGarage.com , beginning May 3. For more info details