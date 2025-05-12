Dodge Charger Daytona EV tries to boost sales with Facebook Marketplace deals

The Dodge Charger Daytona is proving to be a complicated project for Stellantis. Between software problems and delivery delays, the American brand’s electric muscle car hasn’t had an easy launch. Despite the first deliveries beginning during 2025, the battery-powered muscle car hasn’t generated the expected enthusiasm. Unlike the explosive debut of the Tesla Cybertruck (although this vehicle is now considered a flop), which was able to capture global attention from its first appearance in 2019, the Daytona has generated a more lukewarm interest, perhaps partly due to product communication that didn’t meet expectations.

Dodge Charger Daytona: Stellantis’ electric muscle car struggles

The Dodge Charger Daytona positions itself as the “most powerful muscle car in the world,” at least according to Dodge’s vision. However, many purists turn up their noses. For them, a true muscle car must have a roaring V8 under the hood, as in the case of the Ford Mustang GT, currently the only one in the segment to maintain this configuration. How can you blame them?

With the end of the HEMI era for Dodge, the scene has profoundly transformed. Available with both an electric powertrain and the Hurricane six-cylinder engine starting this summer, the Daytona aims high, especially in the 670 HP Scat Pack version, which Dodge labels as the most powerful in the category. Small detail: the Ford Mustang GTD, equipped with 815 horsepower, is never mentioned, a detail that leaves room for perplexity among enthusiasts and industry professionals.

All-new Dodge Charger Daytona R/T

With initial sales below expectations, some American dealers have begun posting the cars on Facebook Marketplace. Curiously, each listing reports fictitious mileage, but higher than the actual figure, to get around a limit imposed by the platform, which requires at least 300 miles for the listing. In reality, many of these models have only a few miles on them.

Prices start at $59,595 for the Charger Daytona R/T, while the more powerful Scat Pack is offered starting at $73,985, accessories excluded. On the secondary market, a 2024 Daytona RT Plus already appears discounted: offered at $65,500 against an original list price of almost $71,000. At the other extreme, there’s also a Scat Pack in After Dark paint, leather and Alcantara interior, and 20″ Satin Carbon wheels, offered at $82,970 with only 36 miles driven, practically new.