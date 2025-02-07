Dodge Charger Daytona and Ram 1500 win the 2025 MotorWeek Drivers’ Choice Awards

The Dodge Charger Daytona and Ram 1500 have triumphed at the 2025 MotorWeek Drivers’ Choice Awards, winning the titles of Best Sport Coupe and Best Fullsize Truck respectively. The Charger Daytona, which introduces a new generation of multi-energy muscle cars for the brand, is already available at dealerships, while the Ram 1500 stands out for its renewed design, refined interiors, and innovative technological solutions.

Dodge and Ram triumph at MotorWeek Awards

John Davis, creator and host of MotorWeek, emphasized the uniqueness of the Charger Daytona: “This is the first time an all-electric model has won the Best Sport Coupe award. Dodge has kept its promise: buyers don’t have to compromise just because the classic HEMI V-8 has been replaced by electric propulsion.”

Davis then added: “From the external design to the interior layout, to the virtual sounds that perfectly accompany its extraordinary acceleration, it almost feels like you can still hear the pushrod rhythm under the long, flat ’60s-style hood. The Charger Daytona is first and foremost an all-wheel-drive muscle car, and then an EV.”

Regarding the Ram 1500, awarded Best Fullsize Truck, Davis highlighted how the brand has redefined segment standards over the years: “Ram has consistently innovated, from distinctive design to pioneering solutions like the RamBox storage system and the adoption of coil springs instead of leaf springs. The new model raises the bar even further, replacing the legendary HEMI V-8 with a turbocharged Hurricane inline-six.”

“The new Ram can be configured for any need, from work to urban use, with options like 22-inch wheels, air suspension, 23-speaker audio system, and quilted leather seats, while maintaining a towing capacity of almost six tons. It’s a pickup that combines toughness and refinement, a new force in the full-size segment,” Davis concluded.

The MotorWeek Drivers’ Choice Awards, now in their 44th year, represent a mid-season reflection on the automotive industry. The selection of winners is based on the evaluation of over 150 new vehicles per year, considering specific criteria and distinctive features in various categories that reflect consumer trends. The episode featuring the winners, including Charger Daytona and Ram 1500, will air from February 8 on PBS and from February 16 on MAVTV.