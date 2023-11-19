Dodge Charger crushed by a bus against a building in a terrible accident | VIDEO

A very serious accident occurred in the United States. The main character was a Dodge Charger, crushed by a bus that crossed its path. Fortunately, all the individuals involved in this frightening accident survived. The relatively mild outcome of the incident allows us to analyze its dynamics with a calmer state of mind.

A terrible accident in California involved a Dodge Charger and a bus

The events were captured by a surveillance camera, depicting the terror of those moments. It resembles a scene from an action movie, but it is tragically real. The incident took place at the intersection of South Street and California Avenue in Long Beach, California. There, the Dodge Charger, after crossing a small bump following the stop sign, was struck by a large urban bus, propelling the vehicle into the wall of a building, also hit by the heavy vehicle.

There were 14 injuries, with 5 individuals taken to the hospital. As reported by Carscoops, the injuries range from mild to critical, but fortunately, no one seems to be in life-threatening danger. Customers at a restaurant on the ground floor of the affected building were also involved in the flow of fear, although not in direct contact.

The injuries sustained by the property unit prompted authorities to evacuate two residents for safety reasons. Fortunately, no one in the building was injured. Currently, there is no information about the reasons for the Dodge Charger’s fast-paced passage through the intersection. Either the driver did not see the signal at all, ignored it, or something happened that escaped our hypotheses. It would be interesting to know the causes of the incident, but at the moment, the only important thing is that no one is in a very critical condition.