Dodge Challenger Demon by Hennessey: when 1,000 HP just feels way too slow

The Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 might technically be out of production, but its crown as the most aggressively unhinged production muscle car in history remains safely superglued to its bald rear tires.

You would think 1,039 metric HP would be enough to satisfy anyone whose brain hasn’t been entirely cooked by high-octane gasoline fumes. After all, the stock factory car already teleports from zero to 100 km/h in a face-melting 1.66 seconds and dispatches the quarter-mile in a mere 8.91 seconds at 243 km/h. But in Texas, moderation is viewed as a genetic flaw. Enter Hennessey Special Operations, a division apparently staffed by mad scientists who looked at the ultimate factory drag racer and decided it was simply too slow for a Sunday drive.

The result of their collective industrial insanity is the Demon 1700, a bespoke creation designed to drag racing tracks into absolute submission. To achieve this, Hennessey threw the original 6.2-liter supercharged V8 into the trash and replaced it with a massive 7.2-liter block strapped to two monstrous turbochargers.

The resulting data stops being mechanical specifications and starts reading like a natural disaster: 1,700 horsepower, alongside a catastrophic 1,898 Nm of torque. When strapped to a rear-wheel chassis dyno, it still chucks out an incredible 1,355 horsepower and 1,630 Nm directly to the pavement.

To put this absurd performance into context, we have to look across the Atlantic at Europe’s latest multi-million-dollar crown jewel. Bugatti just dropped a hypercar sporting a glorious 8.3-liter naturally aspirated V16 engine, three auxiliary electric units, and a combined 1,800 CV. It costs as much as a luxury apartment complex in Monaco, hits 100 km/h in 2.0 seconds, and tops out at a terrifying 445 km/h. It is a sophisticated masterpiece of high society engineering.

Meanwhile, Hennessey’s Demon 1700 looks like an ordinary, slightly angry American coupe you’d see at a suburban stoplight, yet it promises to absolutely humiliate French royalty in a straight line, targeting an absurd 7.9-second quarter-mile at 282 km/h.

Hennessey actually defines this creation as a “sleeper”. While calling a widebody Dodge Challenger with a parachute bracket a sleeper requires a truly heroic level of semantic flexibility, you can’t help but admire the audacity.