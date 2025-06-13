Dodge Challenger crashes into a Porsche 911 GT3 RS during a track day at Assen | Video

A nasty accident occurred involving a Porsche 911 GT3 RS (992 series) during SupercarMadness, a track day that took place a few days ago at the Assen circuit in the Netherlands. The driver of the iconic sports car lost control of the vehicle on asphalt flooded by a violent downpour, ending up against the safety barriers. To complicate matters, a Dodge Challenger, also a victim of aquaplaning, crashed into the German sports car, “crushing” it against the wall.

Porsche 911 GT3 RS crushed by Dodge Challenger in wet track day crash at Assen

The heavy impact, fortunately without serious injuries, interrupted a day designed to deliver large doses of adrenaline in the spirit of joy. A video, published on YouTube by Carspotter Jeroen, shows the dramatic moments. As if that weren’t enough, another Porsche of the same type also lost grip, ending up off the tarmac shortly after, fortunately in a softer manner.

Things went much worse for its “sister,” hit by the Dodge Challenger. The weight of the American muscle car, moreover amplified by the movement, added much damage to what the Porsche 911 GT3 RS driver had already caused to his precious specimen.

The episode, in its unfortunate nature, once again shows how dangerous track driving can be, especially in wet conditions, even worse if you don’t have suitable tires. The protagonists of the crash had empirical confirmation of this, despite the extraordinary dynamic efficiency of the two German cars. The laws of physics, after all, cannot be overcome, not even by the most precise human creations.

Unfortunately, despite the heavy and relentless rain, many “drivers” took to the track for the Assen track day. Some used greater driving caution; others, like those in the Dodge Challenger and the Porsche 911s we discussed, let themselves go as if there were no tomorrow. It’s easy to guess who fared worse. I think the protagonists of this unpleasant day have now learned their lesson. I’m certain that next time they’ll be more cautious, reflecting more on the damage that can result from such behavior, primarily to personal health and… then to their wallets.