Dodge Challenger Black Ghost, over a hundred units remain unsold

When Dodge introduced its “Last Call,” one particular version of the Challenger immediately captured attention, especially among muscle car enthusiasts with a taste for dark appeal. We’re talking about the stunning Black Ghost, a car that stands out for its rarity and unique design. Similar to the Charger King Daytona, the Black Ghost was produced in just 300 units, making it the most exclusive version of this limited series.

Surprisingly, it seems the community of enthusiasts and admirers hasn’t fully grasped its uniqueness. In fact, when exploring the inventory through Dodge’s E-Shop, the tool designed to facilitate model searches at dealerships, it emerges that 110 units of the Black Ghost are still available. This means a third of the limited production remains for sale, a paradoxical situation given this model’s rarity.

Dodge Challenger Black Ghost: more than 100 units still available

The average selling price, as shown through the tool, is $130,000, a substantial increase from the original list price of $100,000. Technically based on the 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye, the Black Ghost distinguishes itself with its completely black appearance, characterized by Pitch Black paint combined with a “gator skin” vinyl roof decal.

The bodywork is enhanced with details such as white graphics on the rear fender, illuminated “Dodge” and “Challenger” badges, an SRT Midnight Metallic badge on the grille, Mopar hood pins, an illuminated fuel cap, and 20-inch Satin Carbon Warp Speed wheels.

Despite its iconic design, the Black Ghost can’t compete with the Dodge Challenger Demon 170 in terms of power. Equipped with a 6.2-liter supercharged V8 engine capable of producing 807 horsepower, the Black Ghost seems somewhat modest compared to the Demon 170‘s 1,025 HP, although the Demon 170 has a much larger production run of 1,000 units.

Dodge’s “Last Call” models were initially conceived as a farewell to the legendary V8 engine, before transitioning to the electric era with the Charger Daytona. However, for those still looking for such a car, options remain available.