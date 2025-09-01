Direct Connection presents MagnaFlow exhaust options for the Ram 1500 RHO

Two new MagnaFlow exhaust options for the Ram1500 RHO provide customers with an extra dose of style and sound from the Hurricane High Output Straight-Six Turbo engine. The SPEQ Series Cat-Back Performance Exhaust System brings out the personality of the 540-horsepower Ram 1500 RHO with MagnaFlow’s signature deep exhaust tone. The xMOD Series Cat-Back Performance Exhaust System offers six total configurations for ultimate customization. Available now through the Mopar eStore or local dealerships, the new RHO MagnaFlow exhausts are Ram brand’s first offerings from the Direct Connection Affiliated Accessories Program

Ram 1500 RHO: two new MagnaFlow

August 29, 2025 , Auburn Hills, Mich. – Ram brand is turning up the volume on the Ram 1500 RHO with the debut of two new MagnaFlow exhaust options, designed to unleash the howl of the 540-horsepower Hurricane High-Output Straight-Six Turbo engine. Available as the expertly tuned SPEQ Series Cat-Back Performance Exhaust System, or customizable xMOD Series Cat-Back Performance Exhaust System, both MagnaFlow options offer inspired sound, increased flow and all-out performance.

“Our customers told us they want more attitude from the Ram 1500 RHO, and we’re here to give it to them,” said Tim Kuniskis, CEO, Ram brand. “Performance isn’t just about horsepower and torque, it’s about the full sensory experience. With our new MagnaFlow exhaust options, we’re handing drivers the volume knob and letting them crank it to 11.”

2026 Ram 1500 RHO with Direct Connection MagnaFlow Exhaust

The MagnaFlow exhaust options for the Ram 1500 RHO are Ram’s first products available through the Direct Connection Affiliated Accessories Program and were developed as a collaboration between Ram and MagnaFlow, a leader in performance exhaust technology. Both the SPEQ Series and xMOD Series exhaust systems share three-inch, mandrel-bent, stainless-steel construction, MagnaFlow No Drone Technology (NDT) passive noise cancellation and a dual exit design with aggressive five-inch black chrome tips. The result is a bold statement no matter the configuration, with the quality construction and engineering expected from Ram and MagnaFlow.

MagnaFlow SPEQ Series Cat-Back Performance Exhaust System features:

Balanced exhaust note during normal driving; full tone under acceleration

Dual five-inch black chrome tips

Three-inch diameter mandrel-bent tubing

Cat-back design with full stainless-steal construction

MagnaFlow Tru-X crossover pipe, commonly referred to as an X pipe

Dual muffler design

Valve-integrated mid pipes

MagnaFlow NDT mid-pipe chamber

Two-year warranty covered by MagnaFlow

$2,089 MSRP

MagnaFlow xMOD Series Cat-Back Performance Exhaust System features:

Six unique exhaust sound combinations, ranging from sporty to pissed off

Dual 5-inch black chrome tips

Three-inch diameter mandrel-bent tubing

Cat-back design with full stainless-steal construction

MagnaFlow Tru-X crossover pipe, commonly referred to as an X pipe

Race-bred v-band clamps for easy and reliable module connections

Three swappable modules, increasing in sound: STREET, SPEQ and COMP

Two swappable mid-pipe modules, including standard valve-integrated pipes and valve delete pipes

MagnaFlow NDT mid-pipe chamber

Two-year warranty covered by MagnaFlow

$3,099 MSRP

2026 Ram 1500 Black Express with HEMI® V-8 rear 3/4

The Ram 1500 RHO

The Ram 1500 RHO is the brand’s latest breed of performance truck, born from a relentless pursuit of capability and speed. Introduced in 2025, the RHO features the Hurricane High Output Straight-Six Turbo engine, which delivers 540 horsepower and 521 lb.-ft of torque. The RHO carries the DNA of Ram’s most enthusiast and purpose-built trucks, designed to haul, climb and jump past the competition. The Ram 1500 RHO also offers the best value in its class with more horsepower per dollar than any other off-road pickup.

The MagnaFlow Group

The MagnaFlow Group is a family held company based in Southern California that specializes in undercar and performance automotive products. The MagnaFlow Group brands have a proven reputation for over 40 years for delivering quality and innovation in the automotive industry. MagnaFlow Group serves the industry with its MagnaFlow, BRExhaust, ECT (Environmental Catalyst Technology) and Camburg Engineering brands.