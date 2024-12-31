Dino 246 GT: the gift for the best start to 2025

The Dino 246 GT is a splendid creation from the Prancing Horse. It can be considered, without fear of contradiction, one of the most beautiful sports cars from Ferrari. A specimen of this kind is now about to change hands. The purchase opportunity is being offered at RM Sotheby’s auction on Friday, January 24, which will take place in Arizona. Here, the most wealthy enthusiasts will be able to compete for this precious specimen, registered in 1972. Pre-auction estimates dash many dreams, ranging from $330,000 to $425,000.

Dino 246 GT goes to auction: specifications of this special Ferrari model

The Dino 246 GT offered by RM Sotheby’s has remained in the hands of the same owner for the past 22 years. During this time, it has been carefully maintained and restored. The model features matching numbers for engine, transmission, and bodywork, as stated in the lot description. The non-standard factory Rosso Rubino paint immediately stands out, paired with Beige interiors that perfectly complement the color scheme. This specimen won class trophies at the Ferrari Club America regional meets in 2016 and 2017.

This Maranello coupe is identified by chassis number 03090. As mentioned, it’s a particularly authentic car. It was initially destined for the U.S. market. Its assembly was completed in December 1971. A month later, it arrived at importer Luigi Chinetti‘s showrooms. After several years in the United States, in 2002 it made its way to Canada, entering the current seller’s garage. The mileage accumulated over time is low: only 45,817 miles. With these credentials, it has strong appeal for collectors.

The Dino 246 GT, as mentioned on several occasions, is one of the most sensual Ferraris ever, even though it doesn’t carry the Prancing Horse on its hood. Its lines have something magical about them. Pininfarina, in defining them, had almost divine inspiration, such is its splendor. Many consider it a masterpiece of style.

The vehicle is powered by a 2.4-liter V6 engine, developing 195 HP, delivered with evocative sound notes. The power is managed through a 5-speed manual transmission and reaches the ground through rear-wheel drive only: a must for cars of this kind.

The performance figures aren’t those of a track monster, but it delivers particularly spirited behavior, with acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.2 seconds and a top speed of 235 km/h. Considering the displacement and cylinder configuration, we can say that in its historical period, these were reference figures, best in class. Its dynamics are sublime, with splendid agility and effective handling that made the Dino 246 GT a fantastic companion for road trips. Now, thanks to the auction in Arizona, some dreamer will be able to fulfill their purchase desire.