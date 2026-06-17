Digital artists are already trying to save the electric M3 with a Touring model

The Bavarian brand hasn’t officially put on the calendar the big change to an only-electric 3 Series. It is the exact moment the legendary BMW M3 will definitively drop its internal combustion pistons for a silent battery pack. But until that existential day arrives, BMW is playing a fascinatingly chaotic double game, casually working both sides of the energy transition fence with a degree of flexibility that borders on embarrassing for these turbulent automotive times.

We have the upcoming 2027 BMW X5 Neue Klasse, recently spotted under heavy road camouflage but carrying a mechanical detail designed to satisfy the chronically indecisive buyer. This single SUV platform will reportedly offer an almost comical menu of five different powertrains: traditional gasoline, diesel, plug-in hybrid, pure electric, and, just to keep things deeply weird, hydrogen fuel cells.

On the other side of the fence, however, sits the news that will truly make traditional petrolheads weep: the BMW M Concept Neue Klasse. Far from being an idealistic styling exercise destined to gather dust, this aggressive concept is a highly transparent, 99% definitive preview of the future all-electric M3. The battery-dedicated Neue Klasse architecture is officially taking over the real estate once reserved for a screaming six-cylinder under the hood.

Thankfully, those who still worship at the altar of premium unleaded aren’t being thrown to the corporate wolves just yet. The traditional, fossil-fueled 3 Series will continue to offer a proper, gas-powered M3 equipped with a heavily revised M Ignite S58 twin-turbo inline-six engine. Mercifully, Munich brass cut straight through the greenwashing noise and rejected any half-baked compromises: there will be no heavy plug-in hybrid systems or clunky mild-hybrid setups attached to this specific block.

Naturally, with a silent electric M3 now treated as a mathematical certainty, the internet’s digital art community is already demanding a practical longroof variant to make the medicine go down easier. Virtual designer Nikita Chuicko, known online as kelsonik, dropped a gorgeous render of an iM3 Touring finished in a sophisticated satin green that looks straight out of BMW’s individual catalog.

Not to be outdone, artist Uygar, operating under uygarspots, escaped the sterile confines of virtual photo studios to showcase his own digital iM3 Touring iterations in brilliant shades of blue and glittering yellow.

It’s pure digital fantasy for now, of course, but this frantic pixelated hype proves an essential point: even in a silent, battery-powered future, enthusiasts still desperately want an aggressive wagon that doesn’t sacrifice an ounce of daily utility.