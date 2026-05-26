Did Stellantis just accidentally leak the next Jeep Renegade?

Jeep has officially mastered the art of ghosting. Last fall, the original Jeep Renegade, a vehicle that proudly moved over a million units in Europe after its triumphant 2014 debut, vanished into the automotive ether. There were no tearful press releases for its years of loyal service at the Melfi plant, just pure corporate radio silence.

Industry executives acted as if a massive, highly profitable segment of the market could simply be ignored. Buyers looking for something positioned precisely between the pint-sized Avenger and the larger Compass were left wandering dealership floors in utter confusion, staring at a void that manufacturers pretend not to see. But just when we thought the nameplate was buried deep in the graveyard of discontinued models, Stellantis went and pulled a classic corporate slip-up.

In their latest strategic product plan presentation extending through 2030, a mysterious silhouette suddenly materialized on a slide. Naturally, nobody at the podium dared to utter the word “Renegade”. Yet, that single slide spoke volumes. The presentation showcased the distinct outline of a compact SUV boasting a radical, never-before-seen front fascia. It featured a continuous light bar boldly stretching across the top of that iconic, identity-defining seven-slot grille. It is the ultimate automotive open secret.

While Jeep plays dumb, the underlying math tells the real story. If this phantom project is indeed crawling out of the design studio, it will almost certainly sit on the flexible STLA Medium platform. This architecture is specifically engineered for compact vehicles measuring 4.3 meters and up, offering a wheelbase between 2,700 and 2,900 mm. It perfectly accommodates the rugged ground clearance required to keep the legendary Jeep character intact.

Current industry timelines suggest an official unveiling in the second half of 2027, with a commercial rollout slated for 2028. Under the hood, don’t hold your breath for a pure electric revolution right at launch. Given Europe’s fluctuating regulatory anxiety, a plug-in hybrid SUV variant makes the most fiscal and practical sense, leaving a full EV as a secondary priority.

Meanwhile, the current Renegade continues to sell happily in Brazil, serving as a tropical reminder that the nameplate isn’t dead. The corporate slide suggests the wait is almost over.