Did Ferrari Luce “copy” the Dodge Charger’s front end: the Internet is having fun

The Ferrari Luce continues to divide enthusiasts, and the latest comparison spreading across social media adds an unexpected chapter to the debate. Several users have compared the front end of Maranello’s first electric car with that of the new Dodge Charger. At first glance, the comparison may seem forced, but if we focus only on the front graphic, some visual connection does exist.

Ferrari Luce sparks debate as fans compare its front end to the Dodge Charger

Both models use a dark horizontal band, slim headlights and a wide nose with an almost closed-off look compared with traditional sports cars. On the Charger, this layout keeps a muscular character tied to American tradition. On the Luce, the effect looks more aerodynamic and minimalist, in line with the futuristic language Ferrari has chosen for its electric debut. The two cars follow completely different philosophies, yet that small point of contact at the front proved enough to fuel online irony.

The comparison becomes even more provocative when we consider that the new Charger does not exist only as the electric Daytona version. Dodge also offers combustion variants powered by the twin-turbo SIXPACK inline-six. Some enthusiasts quickly pointed this out, contrasting Ferrari’s luxury electric car with a muscle car that still offers a combustion engine under the hood, all while wearing a front end that some people find vaguely familiar.

Calling it a copy would make little sense. Ferrari and Dodge are simply interpreting, in different ways, a broader trend in contemporary car design: cleaner front ends, reduced air intakes and lighting signatures that stretch further across the width of the car. Even though the two brands start from opposite ideas, the result creates superficial similarities that social media users were never going to ignore.

The Luce does not truly look like a Charger, neither in proportions nor in its overall design language. But the fact that this comparison emerged and resonated with some enthusiasts says a lot about Ferrari’s design choice for its first electric car. It moves so far away from the traditional Prancing Horse image that it can generate comparisons that would have seemed unthinkable only a few years ago.