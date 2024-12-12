Detroit Assembly Complex, additional $3.3 million funding to repair homes of Mack Assembly Plant neighbors

Additional funds reallocated following feedback from the community. More than $5 million designated for home repairs since 2019. New initiative on top of other Stellantis-supported community investments and neighborhood beautification projects.

Stellantis collaborates with Detroit

Stellantis announced today that it is partnering with the city of Detroit to make an additional $3.3 million in home repair grants available to residents living in the neighborhood around its Detroit Assembly Complex – Mack (DAC-M) plant. Stellantis worked with the state of Michigan, the city and Invest Detroit to reallocate unspent funds from the Mack development project to home repairs following feedback from the community.

The new Home Repair Program, administered by the city of Detroit’s Housing & Revitalization Department, will include at least $2.7 million in unspent project funds, as well as $600,000 from the Community Benefits Agreement (CBA) Neighborhood Impact Fund that will be transferred from Invest Detroit to the city of Detroit for program administration. Homeowners will be eligible for home repairs funded by the program.

Christine Estereicher’s words

“Since we made the decision to build the first new assembly plant in more than 30 years in the city of Detroit five years ago, we have been committed to supporting the community,” said Christine Estereicher, vice president, public affairs, Stellantis North America. “In listening to our neighbors, we recognized there was additional need for home repairs, so redirecting these funds where they could do the most good was an easy decision. One of Stellantis’ values is to care for the future, and we hope these additional funds will help our neighbors make necessary updates to their homes.”

The funding is in addition to the $1.8 million Stellantis previously provided as part of the CBA that was specifically designated for home repair. Those funds were used in 2020 and 2021 to help approximately 120 east side homeowners. The additional funding has gone through approvals with the Michigan Strategic Fund, Detroit Brownfield Redevelopment Authority (DBRA) and Detroit City Council. With this announcement, the company has allocated more than $5 million in funding for repairs for area homeowners.

Numerous investments for the plant

In addition to the home repair program for homeowners, Stellantis has invested in community projects surrounding the plant over the past five years. Funded $4 million to launch the Advanced Manufacturing Academy at Southeastern High School in partnership with Detroit Public Schools Community District. Committed $1.4 million to mitigate the impact of the plant’s construction, This one includes, constructing a stormwater park to control rainwater runoff. The park is also available for neighbors to use as a walking path and place to rest. Vegetative buffers and bioswales to further minimize stormwater runoff.

Planting 1,100 trees on the DAC-M property and in the immediate neighborhood, which expanded tree cover and enhanced the green buffer, air filtration and stormwater management. Transforming vacant lots into green spaces by planting trees, shrubs and gardens, which eliminated blighted homes. Established the Automotive Manufacturing Program in Mechatronics at Wayne County Community College (WCCCD) Eastern Campus. Invested another $200,000 to support community projects in the Chandler Park, West End and Riverbend neighborhoods. Honored the legacy of Detroit’s east side through a 1,500-foot mural along Beniteau Street, designed and completed by renowned muralist Dr. Hubert Massey and his team of Detroit-based artists.

Residents around the plant who are interested in repair grants should contact the Housing & Revitalization Department at (313) 628-2231 for more information. Applications will be available in January 2025.