Cybertruck too big? Tesla is working on a more city-friendly pickup

Tesla could be getting ready to expand its electric vehicle lineup with a more compact pickup truck, designed to sit alongside the bold and polarizing Cybertruck. Although this project had seemingly gone quiet, it’s now back in the spotlight thanks to Lars Moravy, Tesla’s VP of Engineering, who confirmed its existence during a recent event focused on the company’s future.

The Tesla Cybertruck, with its massive 18.6-foot length (and a 150-inch wheelbase), plus its stainless-steel exoskeleton and angular design reminiscent of the DeLorean, has drawn huge attention since its debut in 2019. But its sheer size and unconventional styling make it less than ideal for tighter urban environments. Currently, it’s only sold in the US and the UAE, with deliveries expected to begin later this year.

Unlike its larger sibling, this new pickup is expected to be more compact, more practical, and suited for both professional and everyday use. It’s still unclear whether it will follow the Cybertruck’s futuristic design language or go for a more conventional, utilitarian look. There’s also no confirmation yet on whether it’ll use the same stainless-steel bodywork, or opt for lighter, easier-to-manufacture aluminum panels.

Elon Musk first hinted at a smaller pickup back in 2019, but the idea was shelved as Tesla focused on launching other projects like the Robotaxi and scaling production of the Model Y. Now, Moravy has confirmed that Tesla’s design team is actively working on a new compact truck, though he didn’t describe it as a scaled-down Cybertruck, suggesting it may have its own unique identity.

In the meantime, fan-made renderings have surfaced online, including one by Turkish designer Emre Husmen, which gained traction among enthusiasts. While Tesla hasn’t released any official details or a timeline, it’s becoming clear that the company is revving up its product pipeline again after a period of relative quiet.