Cybertruck sales plummet 48% as early adopters drown in depreciation

Remember late 2023, when tech-bros and internet elites were practically selling organs to get behind the wheel of a $100,000 Tesla Cybertruck? Crazed buyers were laughing all the way to the bank, flipping early Foundation Series models for upwards of $150,000 on auction sites like Cars & Bids. Well, the premium-fueled hangover has officially arrived, and it is absolutely brutal.

Today, that same stainless steel wedge of pure ego is trading hands for a humbling $58,000 to $70,000 on the secondary market, leaving early adopters severely underwater. The broader electric vehicle market has lost its initial green halo, choked by shifting political climates and vanished financial incentives. But the real issue is that the Cybertruck is no longer an elusive automotive unicorn. Iit is an overproduced inventory headache that Tesla must heavily discount just to moving.

Compounding this steel-plated misery is the unavoidable “Musk Factor”. Elon’s polarizing political alignments have thoroughly alienated a massive portion of the traditional, progressive EV buyer base. This reputational self-sabotage hit right as Tesla’s factories manufactured far more trucks than the retail market could comfortably digest.

The data paints a brutal picture: 2025 Cybertruck sales collapsed faster than any other EV on the road, plummeting by an astonishing 48.1 percent compared to 2024. In a desperate bid to artificial-unwrap this excess inventory, Tesla even resorted to selling a substantial chunk of vehicles to other Musk-owned corporations. Once these glorified fleet vehicles inevitably hit the used market, supply will flood, dragging prices down to even bleaker depths. It is no surprise Tesla is now shipping these polygonal beasts to the Middle East, hunting for fresh wallets after a severe US sales slump.

Is it time to officially label the Cybertruck a colossal failure? Doing so might be premature. Beneath the shattered valuation and the desperate corporate shell games, it remains a highly capable off-road pickup with an intensely loyal fan base. It forced the entire automotive establishment to question traditional truck design. It isn’t a total flop just yet, but right now, it is enduring a violent, reality-check market correction that will permanently cement its place in automotive history.