Could Dodge actually bring back the AMC Gremlin?

The AMC Gremlin is the automotive equivalent of that battered vintage band t-shirt you refused to toss out. And it’s back in style. Once mocked for looking like a hatchback that gave up halfway through the design process, the Gremlin now feels strangely prophetic in an era obsessed with “chaos energy” and big personalities. While GMC proved that reviving dead brands is a nostalgia goldmine and Volkswagen is doing the same with Scout Motors, it’s time for Dodge to double down on the weird.

If Dodge can revive the AMC Pacer as a sleek EV to battle the Hyundai Ioniq 5, why not bring back the Gremlin as its budget-friendly sibling? Back in the late ’70s, the Pacer eventually cannibalized the Gremlin’s sales. But today’s market has room for both, provided the Gremlin stays true to its “cheap thrills” roots.

A modern-day revival would feature a retro-modern design inspired by the Charger, blending a stubby rear end with an elongated hood that screams for a massive powertrain. Underneath, Dodge could utilize the STLA-Large platform. While a sensible 210-horsepower turbocharged 1.6-liter hybrid shared with the Jeep Cherokee would offer 37 mpg, it hardly honors the Gremlin’s eccentric soul.

Instead, imagine a shortened Charger chassis housing the 2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee’s “Hurricane 4” engine, a 2.0-liter turbo pumping out 324 HP. This would put the Gremlin in a direct fistfight with the Volkswagen Golf R and Honda Civic Type R.

For those truly seeking a “Dodge” experience, dropping in the 550 HP “Sixpack” twin-turbo inline-six or even a 6.4-liter Hemi V8 from the Wrangler 392 would deliver 470 horsepower in a tiny, terrifying package.

The American market is starved for compact cars that aren’t bland, insipid appliances. The original AMC Gremlin proved that being affordable and practical didn’t mean sacrificing charm. By blending Dodge’s aggressive styling with AMC’s eccentricity, we might finally get the high-powered hatchback that American buyers want to see.