Could a sleek two-door coupe save the fading Honda Accord?

Honda North America is making some bold choices lately. The brand has hiked prices across the entire Honda Accord lineup. What do you get for your extra cash? On the LX and SE trims, you’ll find a larger 9-inch touchscreen display, a physical volume knob, a 15W wireless charger, and improved smartphone integration. There are also bigger wheels and some black trim for the Sport Hybrid and Sport-L Hybrid, but under the hood, it’s the same old story.

It is a curious strategy considering Honda’s American sales dropped over 15% in November. While year-to-date deliveries are up slightly, the Accord specifically is losing oxygen fast. Sales have dipped 9% year-over-year, falling from 148,000 to 135,000 units through November. Usually, when your flagship sedan is hemorrhaging buyers, “minimal improvements” and “higher price tags” aren’t the first tools you grab from the marketing shed.

If Honda wants to fix this tailspin, perhaps they should look toward the digital universe of virtual artist Xu Bowen (a.k.a. xubowen1119). The designer has unveiled a breathtaking concept dubbed the “Pure Prince,” though we think it would be far better served with a classic name: the Honda Accord Coupé.

Given that the Honda Prelude, a Civic-based hybrid grand tourer, is already making waves with 30 units sold in a partial November debut, the appetite for sporty, two-door Hondas clearly exists. Why not double down with a two-door grand tourer to serve as the brand’s flagship?

This hypothetical design features a minimalist, wide-track body, a luxurious 2+2 cabin, and classic GT proportions with a long hood and recessed cockpit. Notably, with no visible exhaust tips, it appears to be a fully electric model.

The Honda Accord has a rich heritage of body styles, from hatchbacks and station wagons to the beloved shooting brake. Bringing back a sleek, low-slung two-door coupé might become just the radical move needed to stop the sales slump.